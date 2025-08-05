Streamscan Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Defense Partners and Customers
Montreal, Canada, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Streamscan, a Canadian leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), it has achieved CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) Level 2 certification for all its security services and technologies. This certification validates the maturity and compliance of its SOC/MDR operations and confirms that its advanced XDR, IDS, IPS, NDR, EDR, log management, and incident response solutions meet the rigorous standards required by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates StreamScan’s full alignment with the NIST SP 800-171 framework and its implementation of operational cybersecurity policies, procedures, and controls. This milestone reinforces StreamScan’s commitment to serving defense and aerospace customers in both the U.S. and Canada with the highest level of assurance.
“This certification is a strategic lever for our customers. U.S. and Canadian defense organizations using our SOC and Managed Detection and Response service and technologies can now more quickly demonstrate their compliance with CMMC and CPCSC requirements,” said Karim Ganame, CEO of Streamscan.
With Streamscan's CMMC Level 2 certification:
· Defense partners benefit from a significant acceleration of their own compliance process, leveraging already certified services and technologies.
· The scope of their own CMMC certification is reduced, as many critical security functions are outsourced to an already compliant provider, lowering compliance and audit costs.
· They can more quickly demonstrate to contractors that they meet the cybersecurity requirements imposed by US federal contracts.
StreamScan offers a trusted, sovereign cybersecurity foundation, with all its technologies developed in Canada. This positioning enables the company to serve as a critical partner for all organizations seeking to meet the strict requirements of the DoD and Canadian Defense, while simultaneously optimizing their operational and budgetary efficiency in sensitive and regulated environments.
About Streamscan
Founded in Montreal, Streamscan is an innovative cybersecurity company specializing in advanced threat detection and response. Using artificial intelligence and behavioral analysis, Streamscan offers an integrated XDR platform called CDS, SOC/MDR and incident response services, and IDS/IPS/NDR/EDR solutions designed for sensitive and regulated environments.
For more information: www.streamscan.ai
Press contact:
Eva Le Boussard, Marketing Coordinator
Eva.le boussard@streamscan.ca
1-877-208-9040
CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates StreamScan’s full alignment with the NIST SP 800-171 framework and its implementation of operational cybersecurity policies, procedures, and controls. This milestone reinforces StreamScan’s commitment to serving defense and aerospace customers in both the U.S. and Canada with the highest level of assurance.
“This certification is a strategic lever for our customers. U.S. and Canadian defense organizations using our SOC and Managed Detection and Response service and technologies can now more quickly demonstrate their compliance with CMMC and CPCSC requirements,” said Karim Ganame, CEO of Streamscan.
With Streamscan's CMMC Level 2 certification:
· Defense partners benefit from a significant acceleration of their own compliance process, leveraging already certified services and technologies.
· The scope of their own CMMC certification is reduced, as many critical security functions are outsourced to an already compliant provider, lowering compliance and audit costs.
· They can more quickly demonstrate to contractors that they meet the cybersecurity requirements imposed by US federal contracts.
StreamScan offers a trusted, sovereign cybersecurity foundation, with all its technologies developed in Canada. This positioning enables the company to serve as a critical partner for all organizations seeking to meet the strict requirements of the DoD and Canadian Defense, while simultaneously optimizing their operational and budgetary efficiency in sensitive and regulated environments.
About Streamscan
Founded in Montreal, Streamscan is an innovative cybersecurity company specializing in advanced threat detection and response. Using artificial intelligence and behavioral analysis, Streamscan offers an integrated XDR platform called CDS, SOC/MDR and incident response services, and IDS/IPS/NDR/EDR solutions designed for sensitive and regulated environments.
For more information: www.streamscan.ai
Press contact:
Eva Le Boussard, Marketing Coordinator
Eva.le boussard@streamscan.ca
1-877-208-9040
Contact
STREAMSCAN AI Inc.Contact
Eva Le Boussard
1-877-208-9040
https://www.streamscan.ai
Eva Le Boussard
1-877-208-9040
https://www.streamscan.ai
Categories