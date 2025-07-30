Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Affordable Garage Doors, Inc. and A.S.A.P. Garage Door Repair
Lowell, IN, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Affordable Garage Doors by A.S.A.P. Garage Door Repair, a portfolio company of Centerfield Capital Partners.
Affordable Garage Doors, Inc. is a garage door and garage opener dealer that also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services. AFG serves the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets throughout Indiana and Illinois.
A.S.A.P. Garage Door Repair has been supplying Chicagoland and the Northwest Suburbs with quality garage doors since 1993. Centerfield Capital invested into A.S.A.P. in 2024. Since that time, Centerfield has been expanding both its footprint with strategic acquisitions as part of its investment strategy.
“We are very happy with how professionally the sale of our business, Affordable Garage Door, Inc., was handled by Benchmark International. Every step of the process was explained clearly, allowing us to understand and follow from the initial discussion through to the closing. We had a dedicated team that was always available to answer any questions whenever we needed them. A truly wonderful experience.” Tim & Julie Durham, owners of Affordable Garage Door, Inc.
“Affordable fits perfectly into the ASAP family as a leading Midwest-based garage door service provider. We are thrilled to partner with Tim and the team at Affordable and look forward to supporting their growth through systems enhancements, marketing initiatives, recruiting, and sourcing.
– Augie Pence, Partner, Centerfield Capital
“Tim with Affordable Garage Doors was great to work with on all accounts. We came on the market this year in January and were able to hit the ground running. Tim’s decisiveness and immediate connection with Augie and the greater ASAP team made this natural acquisition a truly seamless experience. I look forward to hopefully working with everyone again.”
- Jonathan Blair, Associate Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
