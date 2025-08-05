Medical Tourism Packages Expands Wellness Offerings, Bolstering Latin America’s Position as a Premier Healthcare Destination

Medical Tourism Packages is expanding its offerings with new wellness retreats for stress, menopause, and hormone balance. This growth follows recent media recognition of Chairman Craig Dempsey's vision. The company’s strategy of combining world-class medical treatments with bespoke concierge services in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica reinforces the region's position as a premier destination for affordable, high-end healthcare.