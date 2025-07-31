Teach in China with the Ireland Sino Institute

The Ireland Sino Institute has launched its 2025 China Internship Program, offering international participants 3–12 month placements in Tieling, China. The program includes Mandarin lessons, cultural immersion, guided tours, and optional teaching roles in rural schools. Participants receive housing, a stipend, and full Z-visa sponsorship. Three structured tracks—Explorer, Voyager, and Ambassador—cater to different goals, from language study to rural education impact.