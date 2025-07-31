Teach in China with the Ireland Sino Institute
The Ireland Sino Institute has launched its 2025 China Internship Program, offering international participants 3–12 month placements in Tieling, China. The program includes Mandarin lessons, cultural immersion, guided tours, and optional teaching roles in rural schools. Participants receive housing, a stipend, and full Z-visa sponsorship. Three structured tracks—Explorer, Voyager, and Ambassador—cater to different goals, from language study to rural education impact.
Beijing, China, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Ireland Sino Institute has officially launched its China Internship Program, opening in August 2025, offering international participants a unique opportunity to gain teaching experience, Mandarin fluency, and deep cultural immersion in Northeast China. The initiative includes Z-visa sponsorship, stipend support, and exclusive access to a guided tour of China’s lesser-known cultural heritage sites.
Designed to cultivate global citizens and support rural development, the program is hosted at the Institute’s Asia Headquarters in Tieling City, just 30 minutes from Shenyang by high-speed train.
Three Distinct Tracks:
Participants can choose from the following packages, each with increasing levels of involvement and impact:
Explorer Package – 3 Months (€7,000)
15 hours/week Mandarin instruction
5 hours/week real-life practice through community interaction
Free Wi-Fi housing + 2,500 RMB monthly stipend
Full Z-visa sponsorship
Voyager Package – 6 Months (€14,000)
Includes all Explorer benefits
Guided cultural tour of both iconic landmarks and rural gems
No teaching placements; ideal for those seeking language and culture immersion
Ambassador Package – 12 Months (€28,000)
Includes all Voyager benefits
Structured teaching placements in under-resourced rural schools
Title of “Ambassador for Rural Development” awarded upon completion
Programme Highlights:
Educational Impact: Ambassador interns teach English in high-dropout regions, supporting children in communities where dropout rates can exceed 50%.
Mandarin Mastery: The blend of classroom learning and everyday immersion ensures accelerated language acquisition.
Affordable Living: Local meals cost just 15–25 RMB; taxis average 5 RMB, keeping participant costs low.
Proven Track Record: Interns engage with the I Love Learning Education Centre, which has reached over 20,000 rural students since 2012.
Application Process:
Applicants must email the following to team@irelandchinainstitute.eu:
CV
Apostilled degree & recent criminal background check (Issued within 6 months)
TEFL certification
Recommendation letter
Passport bio page & two passport-sized photos
Shortlisted candidates will undergo an interview. Successful applicants will receive a Z-visa notification letter to begin their legal visa process. Flights can be arranged following visa approval.
About the Host:
The Ireland Sino Institute is a non-profit organization fostering education, cultural exchange, and development partnerships between Ireland and China. Its Tieling base offers an ideal mix of cultural authenticity and modern accessibility.
Learn more about the China Internship Program:
https://irelandchinainstitute.eu/positions/
Learn more about the Ireland Sino Institute’s services:
https://irelandchinainstitute.eu/services/
Designed to cultivate global citizens and support rural development, the program is hosted at the Institute’s Asia Headquarters in Tieling City, just 30 minutes from Shenyang by high-speed train.
Three Distinct Tracks:
Participants can choose from the following packages, each with increasing levels of involvement and impact:
Explorer Package – 3 Months (€7,000)
15 hours/week Mandarin instruction
5 hours/week real-life practice through community interaction
Free Wi-Fi housing + 2,500 RMB monthly stipend
Full Z-visa sponsorship
Voyager Package – 6 Months (€14,000)
Includes all Explorer benefits
Guided cultural tour of both iconic landmarks and rural gems
No teaching placements; ideal for those seeking language and culture immersion
Ambassador Package – 12 Months (€28,000)
Includes all Voyager benefits
Structured teaching placements in under-resourced rural schools
Title of “Ambassador for Rural Development” awarded upon completion
Programme Highlights:
Educational Impact: Ambassador interns teach English in high-dropout regions, supporting children in communities where dropout rates can exceed 50%.
Mandarin Mastery: The blend of classroom learning and everyday immersion ensures accelerated language acquisition.
Affordable Living: Local meals cost just 15–25 RMB; taxis average 5 RMB, keeping participant costs low.
Proven Track Record: Interns engage with the I Love Learning Education Centre, which has reached over 20,000 rural students since 2012.
Application Process:
Applicants must email the following to team@irelandchinainstitute.eu:
CV
Apostilled degree & recent criminal background check (Issued within 6 months)
TEFL certification
Recommendation letter
Passport bio page & two passport-sized photos
Shortlisted candidates will undergo an interview. Successful applicants will receive a Z-visa notification letter to begin their legal visa process. Flights can be arranged following visa approval.
About the Host:
The Ireland Sino Institute is a non-profit organization fostering education, cultural exchange, and development partnerships between Ireland and China. Its Tieling base offers an ideal mix of cultural authenticity and modern accessibility.
Learn more about the China Internship Program:
https://irelandchinainstitute.eu/positions/
Learn more about the Ireland Sino Institute’s services:
https://irelandchinainstitute.eu/services/
Contact
Ireland Sino InstituteContact
Pat McCarthy
+8613358993352
https://irelandchinainstitute.eu
What's App
+8613358993352
Pat McCarthy
+8613358993352
https://irelandchinainstitute.eu
What's App
+8613358993352
Categories