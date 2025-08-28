Frank Mayer Joins Retail Solutions Providers Association
Digital kiosk and retail display expert Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. joins RSPA.
Grafton, WI, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Custom kiosk and display manufacturer Frank Mayer has joined the Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA). According to the organization’s website, the group is “North America’s largest community of VARs, software developers, vendors, and distributors in the retail, restaurant, grocery, and cannabis verticals.”
As a leading manufacturer of custom self-service engagement tools, Frank Mayer joined the group to connect with other forward-thinking technology partners and industry leaders shaping the in-store experience.
“We’re excited to be part of this well-respected association,” says Frank Mayer’s Director of Marketing Cheryl Lesniak. “As retail evolves, collaboration across hardware, software, and service providers is more important than ever. RSPA offers a strong platform to engage with peers who are equally committed to driving innovation and furthering retail technology.”
Frank Mayer attended RSPA’s annual RetailNOW 2025 show at the end of July, showcasing kiosks in partner MicroTouch’s booth.
About Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
At Frank Mayer, we’re experts at delivering self-service engagement solutions. In short, we manufacture the tools you need to interact with your customers. Whether that’s an interactive kiosk that offers your guests autonomy and convenience or a retail display that moves your brand’s product, our core expertise is producing large-scale self-service programs tailored specifically to your needs.
Through impeccable design, an emphasis on custom solutions, and comprehensive support, Frank Mayer has enabled thousands of enterprise and growth-oriented brands to deliver successful kiosk and display programs to market. To learn more about our services, visit www.frankmayer.com.
Cheryl Lesniak
(262) 377-4700
www.frankmayer.com
