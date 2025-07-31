New Initiative Expands Health Benefits to Rural Missouri Child Care Educators
Child Care Aware of Missouri secures $15,000 to support 51 child care educators with a comprehensive health care plan.
St. Louis, MO, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently obtained $15,000 in funding to launch a new initiative that will deliver vital health and mental health services to 51 rural child care educators across five Missouri counties. Through this project, led by CCAMO, participating educators will receive memberships to Show Me Child Care Resources and access to comprehensive telehealth and mental health benefits – all at no personal cost.
The 51 child care educators residing in Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Warren, and Washington counties will have access to unlimited health visits with zero copay along with 10 free mental health therapy sessions per year. According to County Health Rankings & Roadmaps by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, between 12% to 18% of rural professionals remain uninsured in these counties. The American Community Survey also reports poverty rates ranging from 8.6% to 19.7%, highlighting the critical need for support in these communities.
Since 2010, CCAMO has served as the exclusive statewide license holder for Show Me Child Care Resources, a web-based portal providing more than 2,000 resources for child care educators and business owners. The organization also provides consulting, training, and technical assistance to child care business owners to help them understand operational activities, leadership development, expense budgeting, and revenue recognition training to improve business viability.
“Child care professionals don’t often receive benefits, yet their well-being is essential to our communities so they can be present in the child care classroom,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of CCAMO. “Show Me Child Care Resources delivers not only peace of mind to child care staff but also convenient 24/7 access to doctors through our telehealth feature.” Phillips added, “our nonprofit is committed to pursuing ongoing funding annually to continue supporting educators’ health and well-being as they care for Missouri’s children.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Contact
Child Care Aware of MissouriContact
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
