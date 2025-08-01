Navore Market Introduces San Diego’s First Online Marketplace for Local Farmers and Food Producers
Platform aims to make fresh, local food more accessible while boosting local economy.
San Diego, CA, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Navore Market launches as the first online marketplace providing access to fresh, local food directly from local farmers and food producers throughout San Diego County. Longstanding San Diego farms, including Hukama Produce, Rodney Kawano Farms, Eli’s Farms and Heritage Family Farms are among the producers featured on the platform.
Founded by La Jolla resident Caroline Driehaus, Navore serves as a central hub for local food that allows consumers to order directly from local producers without the middleman common in online food servicers. Shoppers can customize their selections and opt for pickup or delivery. Pickup locations include farm stands and farmers markets across the county.
“At Navore, we believe fresh, local food should be as accessible as imported goods lining grocery store shelves,” said Navore Market Founder & CEO Caroline Driehaus. “As we continue to connect consumers with locally grown food, we’re creating new income opportunities for local farmers and strengthening our local economy.”
Hukama Produce is a family-run farm in Ramona, Calif. dedicated to growing pesticide-free, wholesome produce and is now on the Navore platform. Originally from Zimbabwe, co-founder Byron Nkhoma began farming in 2015 and works alongside his wife Joyce and their four children. Their family-run operation is committed to making local food more accessible to San Diegans.
“While we sell at the Hillcrest Farmers Market every Sunday, it’s important for us to reach people who can’t always make it there,” said Hukama Produce Co-Founder Byron Nkhoma. “A platform like Navore helps ensure that more families and neighborhoods still have access to our food while providing our business with an additional revenue stream and distribution methods we didn’t previously have.”
Navore is a grant recipient of the USDA’s Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP), which aims to increase access to locally produced food and enhance economic opportunities for small- to mid-sized farmers. Now through 2026, San Diego food producers can sell on the Navore marketplace at no cost.
Navore Market is the first online marketplace that provides access to shop local food grown by local farmers and producers in San Diego County. We capture the charm and connection of a farmers market or a rustic farm stand, wherever you are. Shop local at NavoreMarket.com
