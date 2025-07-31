FLAACOs and TXAACOs Welcome Value Services Management as a New Business Partner
Leading ACO Management Firm Brings Proven Strategies to Strengthen Value-Based Care in Florida and Texas.
Jacksonville, FL, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Florida and Texas Associations of ACOs (FLAACOs and TXAACOs) proudly welcome Value Services Management (VSM) as a new business partner, uniting around a shared mission to empower provider-led organizations with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in value-based care.
VSM brings extensive experience managing Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) ACOs, supporting organizations with infrastructure that enables autonomy through scale, expands primary care footprint, and transforms revenue models—particularly for long-term care and independent provider markets.
“Value Services Management has long demonstrated what it means to truly support ACOs,” said Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOs and Board Member of TXAACOs. “Their hands-on approach to clinical, financial, and operational excellence makes them an ideal partner for our ACO communities in both Florida and Texas.”
As a business partner to both organizations, VSM brings a distinctive approach that blends proven MSSP expertise with adaptable support models tailored to the needs of physician-led ACOs. Their team provides full administrative and clinical infrastructure, contracting and compliance support, and data-driven strategies for optimizing performance in risk-based environments.
“We’re proud to partner with FLAACOs and TXAACOs to support the physicians and leaders shaping the future of accountable care,” said Dan Roberts, CEO of Value Services Management. “This partnership is about aligning strategy with execution—and helping ACOs grow with confidence in today’s evolving risk environment.”
With a national reach and strong regional roots, VSM offers both ownership and management partnership models for providers entering the ACO space and supports a wide range of provider groups under MSSP, REACH, and emerging value-based care models. Their goal is to ensure every ACO—whether new or experienced—has the structure, insights, and support needed to succeed clinically and financially.
With the addition of VSM as a business partner, FLAACOs and TXAACOs further their mission to bring together forward-thinking solutions and partners committed to advancing value-based healthcare across two of the nation’s most dynamic healthcare landscapes.
About Value Services Management (VSM)
Value Services Management is a leading ACO management and consulting firm that partners with provider groups, independent physicians, and healthcare innovators to succeed in value-based care. VSM provides full administrative and clinical infrastructure, supports compliance and coding accuracy, and offers scalable strategies for improving patient outcomes while managing risk. Learn more at www.valueservicesmgmt.com.
About FLAACOs
The Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) is the premier professional organization for accountable care and value-based care leaders across Florida. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, FLAACOs helps ACOs improve quality, reduce costs, and lead in healthcare innovation. Learn more at www.FLAACOs.com.
About TXAACOs
The Texas Association of ACOs (TXAACOs) is a collaborative network committed to advancing accountable care and value-based models across Texas. TXAACOs fosters leadership, education, and partnership opportunities to empower ACOs and risk-bearing organizations in delivering high-quality, cost-effective care. Learn more at www.TXAACOs.com.
Contact
Sunflower Health Advisors
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.SunflowerHLTH.com
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.SunflowerHLTH.com
