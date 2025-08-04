EDUHaHa™ Launches Back-To-School 2025 Campaign with Humor-Driven Teacher Apparel and Grade "A" Deals
EDUHaHa™, the teacher-powered brand blending education and humor, launches its 2025 campaign with clever classroom apparel and an AI-savvy content push that’s anything but boring.
Buford, GA, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EDUHaHa, the educator-powered brand serving up smart, snarky classroom fashion, has launched its “Back-to-School 2025” campaign — and teachers everywhere are laughing out loud (and clicking "add to cart").
With school just around the corner, EDUHaHa is giving educators a much-needed morale boost with its newest line of humor-infused apparel — perfect for staff meetings, classroom chaos, and PTA night with flair.
Customers find the EDUHaHa brand funny, engaging, and exactly the kind of content they want more of.
Grade A Deals Now Active:
- 30% Off Extra Credit
- Free Shipping on All Orders Over $75
This limited-time offer fuels both fashion and function, giving teachers budget-friendly ways to start the year strong — and maybe even smile while doing it.
“We’re not just here to sell shirts,” says EDUHaHa’s founder. “We’re here to help educators feel seen — with humor, style, and community at the core.”
Shop the Collection:
eduhaha.com/collections/ai-approved-teacher-gifts
Back-to-School Blog Post:
eduhaha.com/blogs/news/eduhaha-back-to-school-2025
Explore More:
Best Sellers Collection — eduhaha.com/collections/best-sellers
Teacher Humor Collection — eduhaha.com/collections/humor
About EDUHaHa:
EDUHaHa is a teacher-first brand specializing in bold, funny, and emotionally relatable apparel for educators. Whether you teach kindergarteners or calculus, EDUHaHa helps you wear your story — and your sarcasm — with pride.
Media Contact:
Douglas Bauknight
Email: admin@eduhaha.com
Phone: 470-760-8518
