SocialBox.Biz Unveils “Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It” Campaign to Champion Corporate Tech Reuse Before IT Hardware Recycling in London and the UK
SocialBox.Biz, a pioneering self-sustaining social enterprise, proudly launches its “Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It” campaign, urging London businesses and universities to prioritise tech reuse over corporate IT recycling and contact SocialBox.Biz to check what items can be reused first. This initiative reinforces SocialBox.Biz’s decade-long mission to drive sustainable IT practices and deliver measurable social and environmental impact.
London, United Kingdom, August 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The campaign encourages organizations upgrading their IT systems to donate reusable laptops, computers, and other tech to SocialBox.Biz before resorting to energy-intensive recycling. By extending hardware lifecycles, businesses can significantly reduce Scope 3 CO₂ emissions, align with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) goals, and support communities in need.
“‘Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It’ is a call to action for a greener, more inclusive future,” said SocialBox.Biz team. “Donating still-functional IT equipment allows companies to lower their environmental footprint while empowering disadvantaged groups. It’s a simple step with profound impact.”
Businesses receive a tailored CSR Impact Report, showcasing their contributions to sustainability and social good. With the UK’s e-rubbish projected to surge by 2030, according to a UN report, SocialBox.Biz’s reuse model offers a timely solution, leveraging open-source software for secure, transparent, and reuse service for still usable tech.
Why Choose Reuse?
Environmental Impact: Reduces Scope 3 emissions by avoiding premature recycling.
Social Good: Provides tech access to underserved communities, fostering inclusion.
Business Benefits: Enhances ESG and CSR profiles with measurable impact data.
SocialBox.Biz invites London businesses, particularly those upgrading IT systems this summer, to join the movement. “Before you recycle old corporate computers or laptops, call us to see what can be reused,” SocialBoxBiz team added. “Together, we can protect the planet and amplify social impact.”
Website: www.socialbox.biz
Reuse before recycle for corporate IT
https://www.socialbox.biz/reuse-before-recycling/
Contact
SocialBox.Biz Trading Enterprises CICContact
Peter Paduh
+44 0843 289 5722
