SocialBox.Biz Unveils “Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It” Campaign to Champion Corporate Tech Reuse Before IT Hardware Recycling in London and the UK

SocialBox.Biz, a pioneering self-sustaining social enterprise, proudly launches its “Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It” campaign, urging London businesses and universities to prioritise tech reuse over corporate IT recycling and contact SocialBox.Biz to check what items can be reused first. This initiative reinforces SocialBox.Biz’s decade-long mission to drive sustainable IT practices and deliver measurable social and environmental impact.