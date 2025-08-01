Benchmark International Launches New Buyer Portal
Tampa, FL, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is launching a premier custom buyer experience portal, which can be accessed at EmbraceBenchmark.com. It serves as a gateway for buyers to explore exclusive business acquisition opportunities on a global scale. The seamless platform is designed to assist buyers in identifying, evaluating, and pursuing mid-market company acquisitions.
In the portal, buyers start by creating a personalized profile that details their acquisition preferences and criteria, which empowers them to be tailored to their ideal business match.
Key features of the portal offer several unique benefits for buyers. New opportunity alerts allow users to save their search criteria and get notifications when new and relevant listings come to market. By setting up a “Saved Search,” buyers can receive automatic email alerts when a new opportunity matching their criteria becomes available. The moment a relevant business goes on the market, the buyer will be notified. It is possible to save multiple searches, allowing buyers to easily track different opportunity criteria by naming them appropriately. Buyers are able to search by industry, geographical region, revenue range, as well as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
Additionally, the “Bookmark Listings” feature enables users to bookmark and manage opportunities of interest efficiently. Using “Direct Queries,” buyers can ask questions and communicate directly with Benchmark International’s team.
There is also the convenient ability for buyers to access and review full company “Teasers” and approved “Confidential Information Memorandums (CIMs).” Other benefits include real-time updates and alerts regarding prospective deals and the ability to manage profile details for a streamlined approval and engagement process.
Steven Keane, founder and chairman of Benchmark International, stated, “This portal is an incredibly powerful opportunity. Buyers can rest assured that every listing is backed by a contractual commitment to us and is a product of collaboration with our experienced deal teams. This ensures that when you decide to pursue a transaction, you are working with both a team and an owner who are as invested in the journey as you are.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
