Fieldcode to Showcase AI-Driven Service Execution at Five Major European Industry Events This Fall
Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, will join five high-profile European trade shows this fall to showcase how AI is transforming field service from manual coordination to real-time, customer-facing execution.
Nürnberg, Germany, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, will join five high-profile European trade shows this fall to showcase how AI is transforming field service from manual coordination to real-time, customer-facing execution.
From Berlin to Paris to Amsterdam, Fieldcode will demonstrate how its platform automates every stage of the service lifecycle—from the first customer call to job completion—using real-time data, intelligent workflows, and embedded AI agents.
The events cover diverse industries, including field service, solar energy, hygiene services, and industrial maintenance. This variety reflects a growing demand for field service platforms that don’t just digitize individual tasks—but automate the entire process from customer request to technician resolution without manual coordination.
From Reactive Coordination to Zero-Touch Execution
Fieldcode’s Zero-Touch platform automates service delivery by:
Logging service requests via AI voice agents or digital interfaces
Matching the right technician in real time based on skills, parts, efficiency and location
Managing proactive communications (calls, texts, emails) automatically
Updating schedules and tickets live as situations change
European Events Where Fieldcode Will Present
CMS Europe (September 23–26, Berlin)
Showcasing automated call handling and workforce management for high-volume cleaning service providers.
Field New Tech (October 2, Paris)
Presenting mobile-first automation tools that support field execution at scale, with zero code and instant updates.
Field Service Europe (October 27–29, Amsterdam)
Demonstrating how the Zero-Touch approach—powered by fully embedded voice AI agents—enables continuous service delivery, even in unpredictable field conditions.
KVD Service Congress (November 5–6, Essen)
Leading discussions on AI-driven technician enablement and customer interaction automation.
Solar Solutions Germany (December 3–4, Düsseldorf)
Demonstrating automated scheduling, reporting, and multilingual voice interactions for solar maintenance teams.
Reinventing Service for the AI Era
By embedding intelligent voice agents, dynamic workflows, and customer-facing automation into a single platform, Fieldcode helps service providers:
Operate leaner across markets
Respond faster to customer needs
Improve first-time resolution
Scale service delivery without scaling teams
Fieldcode’s participation in these events underlines a key industry shift: AI in field service is no longer experimental—it’s operational.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
