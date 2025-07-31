Amputation Prevention Experts Health Network Appoints Dr. John Capotorto as Executive Medical Director
Pasadena, CA, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amputation Prevention Experts Health Network (APEX) announced today the appointment of John Capotorto, MD, as its new Executive Medical Director. Dr. Capotorto brings more than 25 years of experience in endocrinology, wound care and executive medical leadership to the role.
A nationally recognized expert in wound care management, Dr. Capotorto will work with APEX’s Chief Medical Officer, Krishna Jain, MD FACS, vascular surgeon, to lead APEX’s clinical strategy and physician education efforts across its expanding network of wound care, hyperbaric and limb preservation centers. He previously co-founded and served as chief medical officer of RestorixHealth, a national wound care and hyperbaric management company. He held multiple leadership roles at RestorixHealth over a 22-year span.
“Dr. Capotorto’s vision and commitment to healing chronic wounds and preventing unnecessary amputations align perfectly with APEX’s mission,” said APEX CEO Miguel Sandoval. “His leadership will elevate the standard of care and support our continued growth as leaders in limb preservation.”
With a medical degree from the Università di Bologna and advanced training in endocrinology at Harvard University, Dr. Capotorto also holds an MBA from the Zicklin School of Business.
“Dr. Capotorto brings extensive experience in developing high-performing clinical programs that deliver measurable outcomes,” said Krishna Jain, MD, Chief Medical Officer at APEX. “His strategic insight and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our efforts nationally in building comprehensive limb preservation programs for hospitals and physicians alike. I look forward to collaborating closely with him.”
“I am honored to join a team so deeply focused on saving limbs and saving lives,” said Dr. Capotorto. “Together, we will advance comprehensive, patient-centered care for those at risk of limb loss.”
About Amputation Prevention Experts Health Network
Amputation Prevention Experts Health Network (APEX) is a physician-led organization dedicated to healing chronic wounds and treating diseases and conditions that may benefit from dedicated wound care centers and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. APEX focuses on establishing centers of excellence for limb preservation with a goal of reducing avoidable amputations through expedient and thorough assessments and vascular interventions, utilizing a multidisciplinary approach to care, and prioritizing patient and family engagement and education. With a growing network of clinical partners and educational initiatives, Dr. Capotorto is in a key role to propel APEX to become a leader and a trusted partner in operating centers for limb preservation, wound healing and hyperbaric medicine.
Erica LaFrance
203-558-6206
www.apexhealthnetwork.com
