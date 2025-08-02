Inflatables-R-Us Nominated for "Best Party Rental" by Nashville Parent Magazine
Inflatables-R-Us, a family-owned party rental company in Middle Tennessee, has been nominated for “Best Party Rental” by Nashville Parent Magazine. Founded by Justin and Brittany Mathis in 2023 and joined by Slade and Julia in 2025, IRU is known for top-quality inflatables, excellent service, and a safety-first approach. Recently voted #1 in Mt. Juliet and Rutherford County, the company serves families, schools, and churches across the region.
Murfreesboro, TN, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nashville Parent Magazine has officially nominated Inflatables-R-Us for “Best Party Rental” in its 2025 Family Favorites Awards, following multiple mom-led nominations from across the region. Voting begins August 1.
Founded in late 2023 by Justin and Brittany Mathis, and joined by Slade and Julia in early 2025, Inflatables-R-Us has grown rapidly into a trusted name for safe, exciting, and family-friendly inflatable rentals across Rutherford and Wilson Counties.
“It started with one rental in our neighborhood,” says Justin Mathis. “We dropped it off before work, and by the next morning the dew had frozen on the inflatable. We had no idea what we were getting into — but the community support has been overwhelming ever since.”
Inflatables-R-Us is known for its wide variety of state-inspected, insured bounce houses, slides, and obstacle courses, as well as its strong ties to local churches, schools, and nonprofits. The company donates over $1,000 worth of free rentals annually to support causes such as suicide prevention, special needs support, and local family fundraisers.
Already voted #1 in both Mt. Juliet and Rutherford County by the Main Street Awards, this is the company’s first nomination by Nashville Parent Magazine — a longtime staple for Middle Tennessee families.
“We’re honored just to be nominated,” says Slade. “We want families to know they can trust us — not just for fun, but for safety, reliability, and heart.”
For more information, please visit: www.InflatablesRUsTN.com
To vote for Inflatables-R-Us, visit Nashville Parent Magazine > Contest began August 1.
About Inflatables-R-Us
Inflatables-R-Us is a family-owned and operated inflatable rental company based in Middle Tennessee, offering safe, insured, and state-inspected bounce houses, slides, and interactive party rentals. Serving Rutherford, Wilson, and surrounding counties, IRU delivers fun with a personal touch — and a heart for the community.
Contact
Justin Mathis
615-300-7657
www.InflatablesRUsTN.com
