Inflatables-R-Us Nominated for "Best Party Rental" by Nashville Parent Magazine

Inflatables-R-Us, a family-owned party rental company in Middle Tennessee, has been nominated for “Best Party Rental” by Nashville Parent Magazine. Founded by Justin and Brittany Mathis in 2023 and joined by Slade and Julia in 2025, IRU is known for top-quality inflatables, excellent service, and a safety-first approach. Recently voted #1 in Mt. Juliet and Rutherford County, the company serves families, schools, and churches across the region.