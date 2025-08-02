Mr. Inkwells Announces Major Expansion with New Piercing Studio in Mission Viejo

Mr. Inkwells, Southern California's highest-rated tattoo and piercing studio, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first piercing-only location, Mr. Inkwells Piercing Studio, at The Shops at Mission Viejo. This new studio marks a significant milestone as the first and only full-service body piercing studio in Mission Viejo.