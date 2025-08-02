Mr. Inkwells Announces Major Expansion with New Piercing Studio in Mission Viejo
Mr. Inkwells, Southern California's highest-rated tattoo and piercing studio, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first piercing-only location, Mr. Inkwells Piercing Studio, at The Shops at Mission Viejo. This new studio marks a significant milestone as the first and only full-service body piercing studio in Mission Viejo.
This opening is the first step in a major national expansion plan. Mr. Inkwells aims to open over 20 new locations across Simon malls nationwide within the next 18 months, bringing its trusted brand and high-quality services to a broader audience.
Mr. Inkwells has built a premier reputation on the West Coast as a leader in body art. Beyond their celebrated tattoo and piercing services, the brand is known for its commitment to safety and quality. They exclusively use the highest-quality, body-safe piercing jewelry and have developed their own specialized lines of tattoo and piercing aftercare products.
"We are thrilled to bring the Mr. Inkwells experience to a new community," said Tyler Martina a spokesperson for the company. "Our new piercing studio in Mission Viejo is just the beginning of our mission to provide safe, professional, and beautiful body piercing services to people across the country. We are excited to partner with Simon malls to make this vision a reality."
In addition to its business growth, Mr. Inkwells is known for its strong connection to local communities and its dedication to various charity efforts. The new studio will continue this tradition, becoming a trusted local partner for both customers and community organizations.
Contact
Mr. Inkwells Classy TattoosContact
Tyler Martina
562-446-3656
www.mrinkwells.com
