Hope’s Door Announces the Appointment of New Officers
The nonprofit’s Board of Directors appointed new leadership following the successful completion of terms from its current leadership.
Hawthorne, NY, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hope’s Door, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending domestic violence and empowering survivors to achieve safety, independence, and healing, proudly announces the appointment of its new slate of officers, following the completion of terms served by the outgoing leadership team. The organization extends sincere appreciation to its outgoing officers for their dedicated service and invaluable contributions during their tenure.
As part of this transition, Marisol Sanchez, who has served on the Board since 2020, was appointed to serve as President. Sanchez previously was Vice President alongside Ingrid Kessler, who has completed her term as President but remains on the Board of Directors. Hope’s Door extends its deep appreciation to Kessler for her years of dedicated leadership and looks forward to her continued contributions to the organization’s mission and governance as she continues as a Board Member. Kessler, a founder and CEO of InflectionPT HR, is completing her second term as Board Member.
Shreya Gopal will be stepping into the role of Vice President and serving on the Executive Committee. Gopal has been a Board Member since 2022 and has a background in Third Party and Supply Chain Risk Management at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Jyoti Panjwani of Ares Management Corp has served on the Board of Directors since 2023 and will be assuming the role of Secretary, succeeding Dan Lipka, who joined the Board in 2020 and continues to serve as a Board Member.
Melissa Szot, of PKF O’Connor Davies LLP, continues as Treasurer and Chairperson of the Finance Committee. Szot has served as Board Member and Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee since 2021. “We are incredibly grateful for the dedication, time and effort of our outgoing board officers,” states CarlLa Horton, Hope’s Door Executive Director, “and are thrilled to continue growing with the board members that have taken on new leadership roles.”
Hope’s Door is also pleased to welcome Aadesh Gandhre, the Chief Audit Executive at DTCC, as the newest member of the Board of Directors. “Our board is comprised of devoted individuals that advance the Hope’s Door mission with integrity and dedication,” stated Horton.
Categories