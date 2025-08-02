Lunchtime Concert at the Scientology Information Celebrated with Friends on Friendship Day
The Scientology Information Center, echoing the words of Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard, hosted a concert on International Friendship Day to connect residents and inspire peace.
Clearwater, FL, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On the International Day of Friendship, Wednesday July 30, the Church of Scientology’s Flag Band guitarist Wiso Gossett and vocalist Sabrina Gordon performed a lunchtime concert on the importance of friends, at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater. Their performance included iconic songs such as: The Beatles’ With a Little Help from my Friends; Bruno Mars’ Count on Me; and Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time and True Colors.
The manager of the Center, Pat Harney said, “Mr. Gossett is one of the accomplished musicians from The Flag Band that has been part of many local performances, including the June 14th Summer Bash concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall for over 2,000 residents.”
“We share the purpose of the UN’s International Day of Friendship which the UN General Assembly proclaimed in 2011 ‘with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities’,” said Ms. Harney.
She continued, “Our concert aligns with that UN message as well as the words of Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”
For more information on upcoming events as well as the Scientology Information Center, visit the Center at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.
About the Scientology Information Center
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city’s downtown will discover information displays containing some 400 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups.
