Nest Earth Guides Parents to Raise the Future, Not Pollute It
Environmental consultancy helps parents create green, nurturing homes without the overwhelm.
New York, NY, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- All new parents have two things in common: The ecstatic joy of bringing a newborn into the world, and feeling utterly lost and completely overwhelmed at a level they didn’t know existed. Gabriela Fiorentino, a mom and entrepreneur, knows this feeling very well. She is the founder of Nest Earth, a community and consultancy that helps families create healthier, low-tox homes to live sustainability without the overwhelm.
With a background in architecture and sustainable design, everything changed for Fiorentino when she became a mom. Suddenly, she wasn’t thinking about buildings and systems, but instead staring at product labels during naptime, questioning plastic in sippy cups, and wondering what kind of world she was handing down to her child. These thoughts stayed with her during diaper changes and late night feedings, while she constantly gave her all to motherhood, marriage, work, and home.
Then one day, Fiorentino had a mind-shifting thought: “How is it that I am raising the future, while also polluting the future, my child’s future?” She realized that with her sustainability background, if she felt this way, there would be others too. And thus, Nest Earth was born out of a need to develop a solution for herself and her fellow parents.
“Nest Earth is rooted in what matters most: The health of our families and the future of our planet,” shares Fiorentino. “However, at our heart is community, as new parents are exhausted and feel isolated and unsure when trying to make the best choices for their families and the planet - what they need, and what I have built, is a true support system.”
Nest Earth offers one-to-one consulting on how to make the best environmentally-friendly choices for all your child’s and family’s needs, including crib mattresses, food choices, laundry detergent, and much more. Fiorentino also taps experts specializing in nutrition, non-toxic products, parenting, and waste reduction for her in-person and virtual workshops and Q&A sessions so that parents can ask all their questions, have all the answers, and truly make a connection to have a genuine, supportive community. It truly takes a village to raise a baby.
Nest Earth has expanded from supporting families at home to guiding schools towards healthier environments, partnering with trusted experts, and helping businesses take authentic steps towards making an impact. To learn more, visit www.nestearth.com.
About Nest Earth:
Founded by mom and entrepreneur Gabriela (Gabi) Fiorentino, Nest Earth is a community and consultancy that helps parents create a green, nurturing healthy home that works for them, without the overwhelm. They know that parents aren't just raising kids-they're leading the way to a future where humans and the planet thrive together. You don't have to choose between raising your kids and saving the planet, Nest Earth believes you can do both. From sleep and feeding to managing family finances, travel, and communicating with your kids, their experts are here to support every aspect of parenting. To learn more, visit www.nestearth.com.
Media Contact:
Aarti Arora-McLean
Kloss Creatives PR
aarti@klosscreatives.com
With a background in architecture and sustainable design, everything changed for Fiorentino when she became a mom. Suddenly, she wasn’t thinking about buildings and systems, but instead staring at product labels during naptime, questioning plastic in sippy cups, and wondering what kind of world she was handing down to her child. These thoughts stayed with her during diaper changes and late night feedings, while she constantly gave her all to motherhood, marriage, work, and home.
Then one day, Fiorentino had a mind-shifting thought: “How is it that I am raising the future, while also polluting the future, my child’s future?” She realized that with her sustainability background, if she felt this way, there would be others too. And thus, Nest Earth was born out of a need to develop a solution for herself and her fellow parents.
“Nest Earth is rooted in what matters most: The health of our families and the future of our planet,” shares Fiorentino. “However, at our heart is community, as new parents are exhausted and feel isolated and unsure when trying to make the best choices for their families and the planet - what they need, and what I have built, is a true support system.”
Nest Earth offers one-to-one consulting on how to make the best environmentally-friendly choices for all your child’s and family’s needs, including crib mattresses, food choices, laundry detergent, and much more. Fiorentino also taps experts specializing in nutrition, non-toxic products, parenting, and waste reduction for her in-person and virtual workshops and Q&A sessions so that parents can ask all their questions, have all the answers, and truly make a connection to have a genuine, supportive community. It truly takes a village to raise a baby.
Nest Earth has expanded from supporting families at home to guiding schools towards healthier environments, partnering with trusted experts, and helping businesses take authentic steps towards making an impact. To learn more, visit www.nestearth.com.
About Nest Earth:
Founded by mom and entrepreneur Gabriela (Gabi) Fiorentino, Nest Earth is a community and consultancy that helps parents create a green, nurturing healthy home that works for them, without the overwhelm. They know that parents aren't just raising kids-they're leading the way to a future where humans and the planet thrive together. You don't have to choose between raising your kids and saving the planet, Nest Earth believes you can do both. From sleep and feeding to managing family finances, travel, and communicating with your kids, their experts are here to support every aspect of parenting. To learn more, visit www.nestearth.com.
Media Contact:
Aarti Arora-McLean
Kloss Creatives PR
aarti@klosscreatives.com
Contact
Nest EarthContact
Aarti Arora-McLean
646-455-9884
https://nestearth.com/
Aarti Arora-McLean
646-455-9884
https://nestearth.com/
Categories