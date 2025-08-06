Jack L. Hobaugh Jr., Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Lawyers on the Frontline: Mastering Cybersecurity Tactics
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Jack L. Hobaugh Jr., Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Lawyers on the Frontline: Mastering Cybersecurity Tactics”.
Jersey City, NJ, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for August 28, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET.
About Jack L. Hobaugh Jr.
Jack Hobaugh combines his global software, database and network engineering experience with his legal practice to focus on artificial intelligence governance and law, cybersecurity law and privacy law. A certified iapp artificial intelligence governance professional (AIGP) and information privacy professional (FIP/CIPT/CIPP/US/E) plus ISC2 Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP), Jack uses his extensive inhouse experience as a data protection officer, incident response counsel, and global privacy program compliance counsel to provide legal and cybersecurity guidance to his clients. His work includes GDPR, EU AI ACT, HIPAA, GLBA, FERPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, FTC, and state compliance including data protection agreements, business associate agreements and data protection impact assessments. Jack specializes in guiding start-up companies through AI, privacy, and security compliance maze.
A guest lecturer and author of four books on cybersecurity law, Jack is sought out counsel for startups, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to his legal career, Jack was a software engineer with a focus on international IT consulting and telecom (Europe / Middle East / North West Africa / Brazil), writing his first artificial intelligence program in 1989. In addition to litigating and prosecuting patents, Jack also served as a patent examiner for the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
About Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP:
At Brownstein, clients get access to the top legal minds in the industry, powerful policy knowledge and best-in-class business acumen to solve businesses’ toughest challenges. Brownstein is a law and lobbying firm that has been making moves for more than 50 years to stay at the vanguard of its industry. You’ll find this firm at the heart of many of the most important cases, the most significant deals and the country’s most pivotal legislation. Brownstein—we’re all in. For more information, visit us at bhfs.com.
Event Summary
As cyber threats escalate in scale and sophistication, lawyers have become prime targets due to the sensitive information they manage. Legal professionals are no longer passive observers—they are frontline defenders responsible for safeguarding client data, ensuring compliance, and maintaining professional integrity in the face of digital risk.
Join Jack L. Hobaugh Jr., Shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP and Demian S. Ahn, Partner, at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as they provide a strategic overview of cybersecurity fundamentals tailored to the legal field. Topics include identifying key vulnerabilities, securing client communications, understanding ethical and legal obligations, developing incident response plans, and staying ahead of regulatory changes.
Key Topics to Be Covered:
- Identify common cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities
- Apply best practices for securing client communications and managing digital data
- Understand legal and ethical responsibilities related to data protection and breach response
- Develop a cybersecurity response plan aligned with regulatory standards
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
