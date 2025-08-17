Dallas Paints Launches Eco-Friendly Exterior Paint Options for Texas Homes
Dallas Paints has launched a new line of eco-friendly exterior paints designed for Texas homes. These low-VOC, non-toxic paints offer UV resistance, mold protection, and long-lasting durability—perfect for the harsh Dallas climate. The move reflects the company's commitment to sustainability and healthier living.
Dallas, TX, August 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dallas Paints, a leading residential and commercial painting company in North Texas, is proud to announce the launch of a new line of eco-friendly exterior paint options designed to stand up to the harsh Texas climate while promoting healthier homes and a greener environment.
With growing awareness of environmental issues and increasing demand for sustainable home improvement solutions, Dallas Paints is taking a bold step forward. The company’s newly introduced paints are low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) and free of harmful toxins, making them safer for families, pets, and the planet.
Dallas Paints customers want beautiful homes without compromising their health or the environment. Dallas Paints have tested eco-friendly products specifically designed to endure the heat, humidity, and storm cycles that are so common in Texas — and Dallas Paints is thrilled with the results.
Key Features of the Eco-Friendly Line Include:
Low-VOC & Non-Toxic Formulas
UV-Resistant Technology for long-lasting color in direct sunlight
Mold & Mildew Resistance for humid conditions
Durable Finishes for hail, rain, and wind exposure
Wide Range of Color Options curated for Texas homes
This move reflects Dallas Paints’ commitment to innovation, community health, and environmental responsibility. The eco-friendly paint services are now available for all new residential exterior projects across Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Arlington, and surrounding areas.
About Dallas Paints:
Dallas Paints is a trusted, full-service painting contractor serving North Texas with premium residential and commercial painting services. Known for quality craftsmanship, local expertise, and customer-first values, Dallas Paints continues to redefine how painting services can add value, beauty, and sustainability to homes and businesses across the region. Visit us www.dallaspaints.com.
Sumon Sarker
(214) 978-4400
https://dallaspaints.com
