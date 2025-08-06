Care For Friends Announces 2025 Power Hope Honorees
Chicago nonprofit Care For Friends announced its 2025 Power Hope honorees—20 diverse leaders strengthening local communities. A fundraising gala will be held on Sept. 11 to celebrate them and support CFF's recent expansion, which includes a new Lincoln Park facility and the South Loop Community Table. Proceeds from the event will fund essential services for Chicagoans experiencing homelessness.
Chicago, IL, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Care For Friends, a Chicago-based non-profit dedicated to serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty, today announced the esteemed recipients of its 2025 Power Hope Awards. These exceptional individuals will be recognized at the annual Power Hope Awards Gala on Thursday, September 11, from 6-9 PM, at The Arbory.
The gala serves as a vital fundraiser for Care For Friends' essential programs, which are seeing significant expansion this year, including the opening of their new, dedicated facility in Lincoln Park, and their integration of South Loop Community Table as their third basis of operations.
The 2025 Power Hope Awards celebrate individuals who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to strengthening their Chicago communities and empowering others to live better lives. This year's honorees exemplify dedication, compassion, and leadership across diverse fields:
Elsa Andrianifahanana: A law firm partner dedicated to pro bono work for domestic violence survivors and a champion for diversity in the legal profession.
Dr. Brandon Baird: An ear, nose, and throat surgeon specializing in voice and swallowing disorders, whose research addresses health inequities and gender-affirming care.
Pastor Erin Coleman Branchaud: Leader of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square, known for building inclusive communities and advocating for marginalized individuals.
Alisa Roadcup Bhachu: Executive Director of the Chicago Refugee Coalition, inspires hope through her two decades of transformative leadership in human rights and refugee advocacy.
Dr. Jessica Chavez: Vice President of Education at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, inspiring hope by creating inclusive, community-rooted STE(A)M education.
Kate Gignac: A passionate and dynamic leader affectionately known as the "mayor of Edgewater" for her tireless community service.
Dr. Perez-Gutierrez: A Spanish-speaking transplant surgeon dedicated to helping Hispanic patients and fostering transplant research at the University of Chicago.
Pastor Juan Pablo Herrera: A beloved and inspiring clergy leader in Chicago's progressive faith scene, dedicated to immigrant rights, education, and affordable housing.
Mikki Kendall: Author of "Hood Feminism," a fearless and compassionate voice who consistently speaks truth to power and envisions a better world.
Chef Jacquelyn Lord: Founder of The Dinner Belle, combining classical culinary training with a passion for providing joyful, stress-free, and dignified meals to diverse communities.
Dr. Kevin P. Malone: A dedicated podiatrist and long-time volunteer with the Care for Friends’ foot clinic, expanding vital healthcare services for the unhoused.
Dominic Marchiafava: A dedicated physician assistant and consistent leader for Care for Friends' screening clinic, providing crucial preventative medical care.
Mike Murphy: The "face, heart, and bloodline" of CUMALI, delivering critical supplies and unwavering support to Chicago's unhoused population.
JC Navarrete: An inspiring Chicago journalist whose compassionate, bilingual reporting connects with diverse communities and highlights stories of resilience.
Jeremy Nichols: A critical resource for Chicago's unhoused population, managing the City of Chicago's unified emergency housing and shelter programs.
Maria Ranahan: A dedicated foster parent for rescue dogs, embodying the solution to animal overpopulation and restoring hope for countless animals.
Sheila Rashid: A Chicago-based sustainable and unisex fashion label empowering individuals through hand-crafted, tailor-made garments and community-curated experiences.
Priya Shah: Founder and leader of The Simple Good, a Chicago nonprofit empowering youth through art and Social-Emotional Learning (SEL).
Zoie Sheets: An extraordinary force behind the South Loop Community Table, instrumental in its establishment and ongoing success.
Davin Youngs: Founder of Chicago Circle Singing, creating joyful and connected communities through improvisational singing.
"We're incredibly proud to honor this remarkable group of individuals whose dedication truly embodies the spirit of hope and service," said JD Miller, Chairman of the Awards Selection Committee. "In a year that saw a record number of submissions, our committee was deeply moved by the sheer volume of hopeful work happening across Chicago. This class’ tireless efforts across legal advocacy, healthcare, education, community organizing, and the arts are profoundly impacting countless Chicagoans, encouraging us all to contribute to a more just and compassionate city."
"We're incredibly proud of the impact our community, volunteers, and partners make every day, and these honorees are stellar examples of that dedication," said Hope Pavich, Executive Director of Care For Friends. "With the integration of the South Loop Community Table and our new Lincoln Park facility, Care For Friends now offers comprehensive human services across Chicago's North, Central, and South sides. This expansive reach mirrors the diverse talents and profound commitment of our honorees, who embody the very best of our city's spirit."
Tickets for the Power Hope Awards Gala are available now at www.careforfriends.org/power-hope. All proceeds will directly support Care For Friends' programs, which include providing food, healthcare, toiletries, and clothing, as well as newer initiatives like the South Loop Community Table and the CarePack grocery delivery program, which supports unhoused youth across the city.
About Care For Friends: Care For Friends is a Chicago-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing essential services and support to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty. Through comprehensive programs and community partnerships, Care For Friends strives to empower individuals, foster dignity, and create pathways to stability and hope.
Contact:
Hope Pavich
hope@careforfriends.org
773-932-1010
www.CareForFriends.org
530 W. Fullerton Parkway
Chicago, IL 60614
