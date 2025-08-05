STN, Inc. Named to No. 82 Spot on CRN’s Fast Growth 150 List for 2025
Pleasanton, CA, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- STN, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has recognized STN on the 2025 CRN Fast Growth 150 list in the No. 82 spot. This marks the fourth consecutive year STN has earned a spot on the list, recognizing the company’s consistent year-over-year growth and momentum in the tech industry.
This list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consultants in North America. Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing.
"At STN, growth has as always been a byproduct of trust - trust from our customers, our partners, and the incredible team that brings our vision to life every day,” said Sabur Mian, CEO of STN. “We’re honored to be recognized by CRN for the momentum we’ve built, especially as we double down on driving real-world impact through GPUaaS, modern infrastructure, and managed services.”
“Each company on the Fast Growth 150 list is harnessing its extensive technology acumen and forward-looking business strategy to accelerate growth and evolve to stay ahead in the fast-moving IT arena,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These notable companies show passion and commitment to finding success, supporting agility, and delivering enduring outcomes for customers. We congratulate each of them and look forward to their continued growth and evolution.”
A portion of the 2025 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can also view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.
About STN Inc.
STN is a next-generation infrastructure partner specializing in GPUaaS, managed services, and secure AI platforms for companies building the future. From high-growth AI startups to enterprise innovation teams, STN helps customers navigate complexity with expert consulting, vendor-agnostic strategy, and purpose-built infrastructure that’s ready for production at scale. Learn more: www.stninc.com
About The Channel Company:
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
Contact
STN, Inc.Contact
Jenny Hsieh
+1 (925) 214-9363
www.stninc.com
