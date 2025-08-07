NinjaAI Launches NinjaBot.dev to Help Florida Businesses Dominate SEO, GEO, PR, and AI-Powered Content Creation

NinjaAI.com, Florida’s leading AI-first SEO and marketing consultancy, proudly announces the launch of NinjaBot.dev — a powerful new ChatGPT-powered assistant built to help Florida businesses grow online visibility, convert leads, and get discovered across today’s top AI platforms. Whether you’re a divorce attorney in Tampa, a med spa in Miami, or a roofing company in Lakeland — NinjaBot.dev delivers hyper-local SEO, GEO, and content strategies.