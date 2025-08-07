NinjaAI Launches NinjaBot.dev to Help Florida Businesses Dominate SEO, GEO, PR, and AI-Powered Content Creation
NinjaAI.com, Florida’s leading AI-first SEO and marketing consultancy, proudly announces the launch of NinjaBot.dev — a powerful new ChatGPT-powered assistant built to help Florida businesses grow online visibility, convert leads, and get discovered across today’s top AI platforms. Whether you’re a divorce attorney in Tampa, a med spa in Miami, or a roofing company in Lakeland — NinjaBot.dev delivers hyper-local SEO, GEO, and content strategies.
Lake Wales, FL, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Florida’s leading AI-first SEO and marketing consultancy, proudly announces the launch of NinjaBot.dev — a powerful new ChatGPT-powered assistant built to help Florida businesses grow online visibility, convert leads, and get discovered across today’s top AI platforms.
Whether you’re a divorce attorney in Tampa, a med spa in Miami, or a roofing company in Lakeland — NinjaBot.dev delivers hyper-local SEO, GEO, and content strategies customized for your city, your industry, and your goals.
“Most AI tools are generic. NinjaBot.dev is different - it’s built for Florida,” said Jason Wade, Founder of NinjaAI. “This bot understands the real needs of Florida’s small businesses — from ranking on Google to showing up inside ChatGPT and Gemini.”
What NinjaBot.dev Can Help Florida Businesses With:
• Local SEO (Google + Maps rankings for your city/service keywords)
• GEO Optimization (visibility inside AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity)
• AEO Strategy (Answer Engine Optimization for voice/chat results)
• Branding Support (logo strategy, domains, messaging, visuals)
• PR Placement (media mentions, AI citations, Google News visibility)
Content Creation:
• Blog posts
• Podcast scripts
• Branded images
• Short-form videos
• Press releases & newsletters
Get Listed on Today’s Most Powerful AI Platforms.
Built for Florida Businesses:
NinjaBot.dev supports small and midsize businesses across cities like:
• Lakeland, Winter Haven, Bartow, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Sarasota, Naples, Fort Myers, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Gainesville, Key West, and more.
Industries supported:
• Law Firms (Divorce, PI, Criminal Defense)
• Real Estate & Property Management
• Med Spas & Plastic Surgery Clinics
• Pool, Roofing, Plumbing, and HVAC Companies
• Fitness, Wellness & Addiction Recovery
• Retail & E-Commerce
• Funeral Services
• Pet Care & Veterinarians
• Creators, Coaches, and Local Influencers
Try NinjaBot.dev Today
Powered by ChatGPT. Trained on Florida.
Press Contact:
Jason Wade
Founder, NinjaAI.com
media@ninjaai.com
(321) 946‑5569
https://www.NinjaAI.com
