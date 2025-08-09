World Resuscitation Congress 2025, the Global Emergency Medicine Community to Converge in India This Year by OneMedPro
OneMedPro organizes WRC 2025 - Early Bird Registration Now Open for India's First-Ever Global Resuscitation Congress, Bringing Together 2,000+ Experts from 25+ Countries.
Madurai, India, August 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The countdown begins. The World Resuscitation Congress (WRC) 2025, one of the most anticipated international gatherings in resuscitation science and emergency medicine, is set to take place from 4 to 7 December 2025 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India.
Hosted by the Indian College of Emergency Medicine (TICEM) as part of its Annual Scientific Summit, and proudly supported by Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre and Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital, both based in Madurai, WRC 2025 marks the first time India hosts this global movement. The event is expected to welcome over 2,000 delegates and faculty from 25+ countries across healthcare, trauma, critical care, disaster response, and prehospital medicine.
Themed “Bridging Borders for Better Resuscitation,” WRC 2025 goes beyond a conventional conference. It serves as a global platform to accelerate resuscitation protocols, policy frameworks, simulation-based education, and system-level transformation. Key focus areas include cardiac arrest survival, trauma systems, pediatric and maternal resuscitation, neuroemergencies, AI-driven emergency care, and toxicological crises.
“WRC 2025 is an opportunity for India to lead the global resuscitation dialogue. Whether you're a doctor, nurse, frontline paramedic, or policy leader, this is your platform to learn, lead, and inspire,” said Dr. Narendra Nath Jena, Organizing Chairperson and Director, Institute of Emergency Medicine, Meenakshi Mission Hospital.
Attendees will immerse themselves in a dynamic four-day experience, including two days of global scientific sessions (December 6–7) and two days of immersive, hands-on simulation workshops (December 4–5). The congress features Young and Senior Faculty Talks, SIM WAR™—India’s premier resuscitation simulation championship, abstract presentations, AI innovation showcases, ethics forums, and community CPR campaigns.
Designed for a broad spectrum of professionals—emergency physicians, critical care experts, nurses, paramedics, first responders, students, trauma system leaders, healthtech innovators, researchers, and simulation educators—WRC 2025 is a transformative platform for learning, collaboration, and leadership in resuscitation science.
Registrations are open at wrc.org.in and early bird window closes on 31st August 2025.
Madurai – Where Heritage Meets Healthcare
Set in Madurai, the 2,500-year-old cultural capital of Tamil Nadu, WRC 2025 offers a uniquely inspiring venue—blending India’s spiritual heritage with its emergence as a healthcare innovation hub. Home to the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple and world-class medical institutions, Madurai represents a living legacy of healing, research, and learning. Align your brand with one of the most impactful global healthcare events of the year. Sponsorship Enquiries: rr@onemedpro.com
Registration & Abstract Submissions
Register: www.wrc.org.in
Deadline for Abstracts (Oral, Poster, SIM WAR, Faculty Talks): 31 August 2025
Email: info@wrc.org.in
Helpline: +91 99443 84994 | +91 73730 25257
About WRC 2025
WRC 2025 is the official flagship summit of the Indian College of Emergency Medicine (TICEM) and is powered by OneMedPro, a leader in healthcare innovation, events, and medical education. The congress brings together clinicians, scientists, educators, and policymakers committed to advancing the science, systems, and future of resuscitation worldwide.
Contact
Rajalingam Rathinam
+918508833000
https://onemedpro.com
Categories