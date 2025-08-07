Posh Center Celebrates Over a Decade of Excellence in Car Polishing and Protection in Kuwait
Founded in 2013, Posh Center is based in Al-Rai, Kuwait, and specializes in car polishing, detailing, and long-term protection services. With over a decade of experience, the company continues to lead in providing premium car care solutions across the region.
Al Farwaniyah, Kuwait, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Posh Center, a leading automotive detailing and protection company based in Kuwait, proudly marks over 12 years of continuous service and innovation in the car care industry. Since its founding in 2013, the company has steadily grown to become a trusted name known for its professional detailing, paint protection, and premium customer experience.
Originally established in Al-Rai, Posh Center began with a simple mission: to raise the standard of automotive polishing and protection in Kuwait. Today, it serves a wide range of clients from private car owners to commercial fleets, offering high-quality services such as ceramic coating, interior detailing, and advanced paint protection film (PPF) installations.
“We’re proud to celebrate this milestone,” said a company representative. “Our success is built on trust, consistency, and our dedication to delivering top-tier results for every vehicle we work on.”
Throughout its journey, the company has adapted to evolving technologies and market demands. In recent years, Posh Center introduced environmentally conscious products, safer work methods, and more efficient service booking channels to meet modern customer expectations.
The company attributes its growth to a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, along with continuous training of its team members to keep up with the latest techniques in the automotive care industry.
