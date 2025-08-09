Patricia Van Gorder Releases New Daily Devotional Book, "Infinite Grains of Sand"
Christian author and devotional writer Patricia Van Gorder announces the release of "Infinite Grains of Sand" — a reflective, scripture-based devotional designed to help readers find peace and connection with God amid everyday life.
San Diego, CA, August 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Van Gorder, known for her heartfelt Christian devotionals, is proud to announce the release of her newest book, Infinite Grains of Sand. This inspiring collection of daily meditations offers readers moments of spiritual reflection and encouragement rooted in biblical truth.
Building on the success of earlier titles like Views from the Water’s Edge and Pebbles of Prayer and Ponderings, Infinite Grains of Sand draws inspiration from scripture and nature’s quiet beauty. Each devotion invites readers to pause, reflect, and encounter God in the small, meaningful moments of the day.
“This devotional is a reminder that God's presence is found even in the smallest grains of our daily lives,” offers Van Gorder. “Each short reflection gently invites readers into His peace and promises.”
Ideal for personal quiet time, women’s Bible studies, or anyone seeking a gentle, faith-filled voice, the book’s accessible format and scriptural grounding make it easy to incorporate into daily routines.
Infinite Grains of Sand is available now at amazon.com
About Patricia Van Gorder
Patricia Van Gorder is a Christian devotional author dedicated to helping readers experience spiritual renewal through God’s Word. Her writings are known for their poetic tone, gentle wisdom, and scriptural depth. She resides in Southern California, where the serenity of the ocean inspires much of her work.
760-504-4837
patriciavangorder.com
