Christianity News
Keep the faith with news of interest to Christian audiences. Learn about church programs, art and culture and other faith-based initiatives of interest to churchgoers and clergy.
Haircuts, Hot Meals, and Wheelchair Ramps: Faith Family Church Shows God’s Love in Practical Ways on Serve Day 2026
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, scheduled for Saturday, July 11. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, their 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families. - July 10, 2026 - Faith Family Church
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Mike Dee’s "I Am My Biggest Stranger" Earns Critical Praise as National Distribution Reaches 115,000 Libraries, 85,000 Bookstores, and 300,000 Schools
Mike Dee is a father, entrepreneur, and follower of Jesus Christ whose life journey has included hardship, homelessness, reinvention, emotional struggle, and spiritual transformation. He writes with raw honesty, deep reflection, and a desire to help others confront the hidden battles within themselves and rediscover who they were created to become. "I Am My Biggest Stranger" is his debut book. - May 23, 2026 - Mike Dee
Award-Winning Author Constance André Announces the Release of "Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed"
Has pain held you back? Your body is speaking—will you listen? In this raw and moving memoir of redemption, a courageous pursuit of healing leads to triumph over what once felt impossible. When God revealed the hidden roots of Constance’s pain, her heart awakened to the transformative power of surrender. With resilience and courage, she faced her fears, embraced the discomfort of growth, and discovered the beauty of vulnerability as she stepped fully into her authentic, God-given self. - May 19, 2026 - Constance André
The Champion, First Feature Film Completed Using Adapt Entertainment’s AI Visual Language Replacement Technology, to Receive Wider U.S. Digital Release on May 26
Previously released on Netflix, where it reached the Top 10 Films of the Week, the Polish German true-story drama will now be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, YouTube, Google Play, and other digital platforms. - May 14, 2026 - Adapt Entertainment
ZionSphere Opens Founding Church Partner Program for Summer 2026
ZionSphere, based in Rocky Mount, NC, is a VR platform that immerses users in biblical narratives through interactive storytelling. It announced a Founding Church Partner Program ahead of its Summer 2026 launch, offering early access for youth groups. Its flagship experience, Jonah & The Whale, places users inside the story as participants. The platform spans VR, web, iOS, and Android with 13 stories and 37 badges. CEO says it follows a spiritual calling. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
Reverend Rodney Wilson Honored for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Reverend Rodney Wilson of Henderson, Nevada, has been selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and pastoral counseling. About Reverend Rodney Wilson Reverend Wilson serves as the head... - May 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Riso Books Announces the Release of Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas, the First Bilingual Children’s Book on the Life of Queen Saint Isabel
Riso Books announces "Miracle of the Roses / O Milagre das Rosas," a beautifully illustrated bilingual Portuguese-English children’s book that introduces young readers to Queen Saint Isabel of Portugal. The story celebrates her legacy of kindness, faith, generosity, and peacemaking, while sharing the beloved legend of the Miracle of the Roses. - May 03, 2026 - Riso Books
Tent Revival Movement Spreads in America
A rapidly growing tent revival movement is spreading across the U.S. and Canada, led by Dr. Braden Andersen. What began as a single effort now includes multiple teams hosting large gatherings in cities and rural areas alike. These simple, informal events attract diverse crowds and emphasize accessibility, spontaneity, and spiritual hunger over tradition. Thousands have been baptized on the spot, and the movement continues to grow. - April 21, 2026 - Jesus Tent Revival
Boise Studio Offers Free Tattoo Removal for Racist, Hateful, and Demonic Tattoos
Chariot Tattoo & Laser Removal uses advanced PicoWay technology to help individuals move forward. - April 17, 2026 - Chariot Tattoo & Laser Tattoo Removal
Award-Winning Author Brings Voice to Global Threat Impacting Marriages and Families
Author award announcement at Christian Indy Publishers Writer's Conference. - April 08, 2026 - Kathryn M. Lackey, Author
The Ministry of Mom Experience Gathers Mothers in DC for a Faith-Centered Day of Renewal
Calling all moms for a one-day gathering May 2, 2026 offering spiritual refreshment, practical parenting tools, and community. - April 08, 2026 - Return On Intelligence LLC DBA The Parenting 411
The Rise of the Biblical Media Movement: How Visual Storytelling is Changing How a New Generation Encounters Scripture
BibleWithLife, a leading Christian media platform reaching 2.8 million followers, announces the launch of a global "Biblical Media Movement." By leveraging cinematic storytelling and innovative technology, the initiative empowers pastors and creators to bring Scripture to life for a digital-first generation. The movement introduces a "Sermon Blueprint" system designed to help leaders reclaim time while delivering immersive, 4K visual experiences to their congregations. - March 16, 2026 - BibleWithLife
A Miracle, a Torah, a Scribe, and a Night Dallas Will Never Forget Hosted by Chabad of Dallas
On March 22, 2026, the Winspear Opera House in Dallas hosts a historic evening featuring celebrated Jewish artist Avraham Fried — and the live on-stage completion of The Torah of the Children of Dallas by a Torah scribe. Inspired by the miraculous recovery of Rabbi Mendy Zajac's infant son, Chaim Meir, this community concert welcomes all backgrounds. Proceeds support Chaim Meir's medical care. VIP reception at 1PM. Tickets at www.dallasfried.com. - March 12, 2026 - Chabad of Dallas
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
YogaFaith Launches the World's First Christian, Bible-Based Sound Therapy Certification Program
YOGAFAITH Breaks New Ground with a Comprehensive, Jesus-Focused Sound Healing Curriculum - February 27, 2026 - YogaFaith
New Book from the Oaklea Press Explores Evidence for Reincarnation from a Christian's Perspective
“Life Goes On,” a book written by a practicing Christian, presents evidence based on documented case histories that consciousness may continue after death. - February 09, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Personal Development Author Senad Dizdarevic Launches Integrated Two-Platform Ecosystem Uniting Faith Deconstruction with Awakening Into Pure Awareness
Senad Dizdarevic announces the formal unification of God-DoesNotExist.com and LettersToPalkies.com into a complete personal development ecosystem. The integrated system combines evidence-based faith deconstruction with the original Aipa method (Awakening Into Pure Awareness) for identity reconstruction, offering ex-Christians and serious seekers a structured path from religious programming to conscious and grounded awakening. - February 09, 2026 - Senad Dizdarevic
Malawian Physician Dr. Agnes Moses Wins $500,000 Gerson L’Chaim Prize to Expand Surgical Care and Strengthen Healthcare Systems at Partners in Hope Hospital
African Mission Healthcare announced Dr. Agnes Moses, Executive Director of Partners in Hope Hospital in Malawi, as the 2025 Gerson L’Chaim Prize recipient. The $500,000 award will expand surgical services through a new surgeon and laparoscopic equipment, supporting a proven system that cares for 220,000+ HIV patients and strengthens healthcare delivery across nine districts. - February 05, 2026 - African Mission Healthcare
Optivate Solutions Launches Optavue, a Website Intelligence Tool Built for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of Optavue, a website intelligence tool designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. Optavue provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of website accessibility, security, and technical health, helping nonprofit leaders quickly identify risks, prioritize improvements, and make informed decisions without the cost or complexity of a full audit. - January 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
Evangelist Uche Christian Storms Lira – Omito with Massive New Year’s Gospel Crusade
Evangelist Uche Christian led a powerful three-day New Year’s Gospel Crusade in Lira’s Omito area, drawing large crowds and widespread community participation from December 29 through 31 at the Omito Primary School Ground. According to the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Shepherd... - January 08, 2026 - Onyx Evangelistic Association
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors Jocelyn Mull as a VIP for Winter 2026
Jocelyn Mull of Inglewood, California, has been recognized as a VIP for winter 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Mull will be included... - December 10, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dorene Lewis Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dorene Lewis of Indianapolis, Indiana has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. About Dorene Lewis Dorene... - December 09, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
New Atlantic Completes Historic Renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church and Campus
New Atlantic is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church, a cherished historic landmark in Winston-Salem. This project reflects our commitment to preserving architectural heritage while enhancing functionality for future generations. The... - November 26, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
TIUA Launches National Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to Empower Returning Citizens and Strengthen Families Through Faith and Education
TIUA launches a national Christ-centered Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative to restore families, empower returning citizens, and strengthen communities through faith, education, chaplaincy training, and leadership development. This movement provides pathways for healing, economic stability, and spiritual transformation for individuals and families impacted by incarceration. - November 23, 2025 - Trinity International University of Ambassadors / TIUA School of Business
CSOC UT Austin Welcomes Community to Special Seminar: Nov. 13
When life gets hard, faith gets real. Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to explore how trials in our lives deepen our trust in God and make faith a living experience. - November 11, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
Spanglish Movies Unveils "Sound of Freedom: Hidden War" Official Trailer, Building Buzz for November 14 Theatrical Release
“Hidden War” release on November 14, 2025, comes amid reports of resistance from some cinema chains under pressure by Deep Church and Deep State - November 10, 2025 - Spanglish Movies LLC
CSOC UT Austin Hosting Special Seminar on Faith, October 23
How does faith function in Christian experience? Just as we use our five senses to contact and experience the physical world, faith is the means by which we receive and know God. - October 22, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
Church Security Conference to Enhance Safety in Houses of Worship
Church Security Conference in the Lansing, Michigan area, welcome all religious faiths - November 21, and 22, at Graham Church in Perry, MI. - October 08, 2025 - Church Safety Guys
Thomasville Filmmaker Wraps Faith-Based Short Film "Progenitor" at Liam’s Restaurant
Thomasville-based Copeland Road Entertainment has completed production on its new short film Progenitor, a modern faith-based parable filmed at Liam’s Restaurant in downtown Thomasville. The film explores redemption and spiritual reflection while highlighting the local community and Georgia filmmaking talent. - October 07, 2025 - Copeland Road Entertainment
Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world. - October 02, 2025 - TCT
GoodNewz4U Comics Unveils Ruth & Samuel Trilogy Edition: A Bold Fusion of Faith, Culture, and Visual Storytelling
GoodNewz4U Comics is proud to announce the release of its latest bundled edition: Ruth, Samuel I & Samuel II, a powerful trilogy that reimagines biblical narratives through an Afrocentric lens with emotionally resonant art and culturally rich storytelling. - September 26, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. - September 23, 2025 - TCT
What is Faith? CSOC Invites UT Austin Community to First CSOC Seminar of Fall 2025
Christian Students on Campus (CSOC UT Austin), a student Christian club at The University of Texas at Austin is hosting a special community event to explore what it truly means to “have faith.” - September 17, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
Dorene Lewis Honored as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dorene Lewis of Indianapolis, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Lewis will be included in... - September 12, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
St. Symeon Orthodox Church to Welcome Community at Its 7th Annual Food and Culture Fair on October 18
Guests can expect new and updated attractions this year, plus perennial favorites, including: A special presentation on church architecture, the ever-popular choir concert, church tours throughout the day, the full range of delicious ethnic foods and treats offered in previous years, plus a completely new Polynesian food booth, and shopping at the open-air, multi-ethnic bakery and marketplace. - August 28, 2025 - St. Symeon Orthodox Church
Patricia Van Gorder Releases New Daily Devotional Book, "Infinite Grains of Sand"
Christian author and devotional writer Patricia Van Gorder announces the release of "Infinite Grains of Sand" — a reflective, scripture-based devotional designed to help readers find peace and connection with God amid everyday life. - August 09, 2025 - Patricia Van Gorder
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors Jocelyn Mull as a VIP for Fall 2025
Jocelyn Mull of Inglewood, California, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of ministry. Mull will be included in... - August 07, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Free Concerts Uplift Community Through Music and Praise
LIFTED Worship returns Live July 18 with guest keynote by Chris Chase - July 19, 2025 - LIFTED Worship
Faith Family Church Gears Up for Biggest Serve Day of the Year: Joining Thousands of Churches Worldwide in a Wave of Compassion
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, taking place this Saturday, July 12. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up... - July 12, 2025 - Faith Family Church
Ray Isaac Finds Divine Mercy
In a time where social vanity and impure sensuality often overshadow authentic living and friendships, Sydney’s international music artist and DJ Ray Isaac has made a surprisingly bold and courageous move in his journey. He discusses seeking life meaning and truth, one that many will feel and understand personally. - July 11, 2025 - Ray of Light Music
HolyMic Launches Voice-First App That Lets Churches Livestream and Translate Sermons in 40+ Languages
Mobile platform auto-transcribes services, delivers real-time translation, and archives every broadcast for on-demand listening — all in one tap. - July 08, 2025 - Holymic.us
Ray Isaac Finds Healing and Divine Mercy
In a time where social vanity and impure sensuality often overshadow authentic living and friendships, Sydney’s international music artist and DJ Ray Isaac has made a surprisingly bold and courageous move in his journey. He discusses seeking life meaning and truth, one that many will feel and understand personally. - June 28, 2025 - Ray of Light Music
World & Scripts Apparel LLC Launches "Make Jesus Great Again" Cap to Spark Quiet Movement Across the South
A bold new message is making waves from Louisiana: the “Make Jesus Great Again” cap is turning heads and starting hearts. Launched by World and Scripts Apparel LLC, doing business as MJGA, this community-powered movement invites people to wear their faith proudly and spread the message — without saying a word. - June 02, 2025 - World and Scripts Apparel LLC
Catholic Clergy Defend Religious Liberty in Protecting Seal of Confession
New law in Washington state requires priests to violate seal of sacrament of penance and thus incur automatic excommunication. National association of Catholic clergy say 1st, 4th, and 5th Amendments of Constitution can and must be defended while using legal means to convict criminals of heinous crimes. - May 07, 2025 - Confraternity of Catholic Clergy
Bridge of Hope Business Launches for Organizations and Communities
bridgeofhope.life Grief is a normal response to a loss during or after a traumatic event, which can happen in response to a loss of life, drastic change, or sudden interruption to one’s way of life. Most people are unsure how to move through the grieving process healthily and lack the... - May 05, 2025 - Bridge of Hope Bereavement Ministry
UR2.Global Arts Project Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Naming Juilliard Classically Trained Singer-Songwriter & Composer Kristin Hoffmann as the 2025 Honorary Artist
UR2.Global – A Psycho-Spiritual Not-for-Profit Arts Project created to unify mankind and uplift the self-esteem of humanity names New York-based classically trained singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer - Kristin Hoffmann as the 2025 Honorary Artist-in-Residence for... - April 30, 2025 - UR2.Global