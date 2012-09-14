PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Missionary of Wall Street Leads Dozens of Volunteers in Successful Advent Mission During New York’s "Santa Con" Dozens of street missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors “FII,” completed another successful street mission this weekend in New York City. The mission began during New York’s... - December 19, 2019 - Steve Auth

Dr. Anita P. Latin Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. Dr. Anita P. Latin of Rodeo, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of religion and community... - December 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth

Shelia Moore-Piper Drops New Christmas Single Shelia Moore-Piper, award winning Christian Soul Artist, has released a new Christmas single, “C’mon Let’s Celebrate.” The Christmas single is an upbeat energetic worship song, that will have you dancing and celebrating during the holidays. Shelia has won many gospel awards across... - December 10, 2019 - Bdm/ Ugroove Music

Conley Book Tour of “Keep Looking Up” is #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller The inspirational book, “Keep Looking Up” by Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller during its first week of release. - November 27, 2019 - Carey Conley

Mike Rodriguez Releases Faith-Based Audio Course to Help People Find Their Purpose International Speaker and Best-selling Author Mike Rodriguez has partnered with Nightingale Conant to release his second audio course, a faith-based program entitled Finding Your Why. - November 22, 2019 - Mike Rodriguez International LLC

Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Silent No More: Evangelical Pastor Speaks Out One year ago, on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2018, Rev. Stan Moody, then pastor at Columbia Street Baptist Church (CSBC) in Bangor, ME, stepped into the pulpit wearing a hoodie with the Jewish Star of David. One year later, his book, “I’ve Met the Enemy: Journey of an All-American Sinner”... - November 07, 2019 - North Wind Publishing

AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher

New Book: "The Christian Meditation Journal" by Rhonda Jones Helps Christians Draw Closer to God Rhonda Jones is introducing her new book, "The Christian Meditation Journal," to help Christians learn how to meditate effectively and with purpose in daily easy lessons and prompts. - November 01, 2019 - Rhonda Jones

Patrick Henry College Receives Prestigious Recognition from International Association for Intelligence Educators Patrick Henry College's Strategic Intelligence in National Security program is only the second undergraduate program to obtain certification from the prestigious International Association for Intelligence Education. - October 24, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

Retired Harlem Assistant Principal Dr. Michelle King-Huger Writes Inspirational Memoir "From D.I.V.A. to Disabled: A Determined Individual with a Victorious Attitude" Living with progressive multiple sclerosis, educator Dr. Michelle King-Huger kept a diary about her health crisis journey. In "From D.I.V.A to Disabled," she encourages people of all ages, races, rich or poor, and any gender who are living with a life-changing debilitating illness: multiple sclerosis, cancer, strokes, diabetes, chronic arthritis, accidents and understand their life is in transition. She redefines the meaning of DIVA and embraces determination and victorious attitude. - October 17, 2019 - Dr. Michelle King-Huger

Impact Church is Kicking Off Construction at Regency Square Mall Impact Church, led by George and April Davis in Jacksonville is hosting a Construction Kick-Off ceremony on October 19 at Regency Square Mall from 11 am to 12 pm. The public is welcome. The event will be held in honor of construction that will start in the next 60 days at the space previously owned... - October 05, 2019 - Impact Church

Patrick Henry College Begins New Season as Premier Forensics Program in the Nation Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships, and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). - October 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

The Missionary of Wall Street: The Next Chapter Steve Auth, CIO of Federated Investments and author of "The Missionary of Wall Street" has successfully completed his San Gennaro Mission in New York City. - September 18, 2019 - Steve Auth

Charleston Life Coach Uses Music to Tear Down Walls, and to Start a Conversation Margie Curry, Charleston Life Coach & Career Coach, uses “Music” to tear down walls and to start a conversation. She is the founder of Music is Healing Charleston, for veterans support groups, churches, military bases, small groups, men’s groups, and women’s groups. "We listen to Christian Music," says Ms. Curry, and then discuss the message in a song. - September 13, 2019 - Jumpstart Interview Coaching

Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio

St. Symeon Orthodox Church Expands Food and Culture Fair Offerings Congregation Invites Neighbors to Tour Church, See Iconographic Murals, Hear Internationally Acclaimed Choir, and Shop at One-Day Multi-Ethnic Bakery and Marketplace - August 22, 2019 - St. Symeon Orthodox Church

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Lawsuit Against San Dimas Jehovah’s Witness Congregation Lawsuit is Part of an Expanding Series of Cases Against the Jehovah’s Witnesses Alleging Failure to Protect Children from Known Abusers - August 21, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Women's Retreat Sponsored by the YMCA of Middle TN and the Upper Room Offers a Wholistic Approach to Health and Spiritual Well-Being The YMCA of Middle TN and The Upper Room invite women to a retreat this fall at the beautiful Nelson Andrews Leadership Lodge in Nashville. The 1 1/2 day retreat will offer workshops and worship to encourage women to live intentionally and integrate the five dimensions of health into their lives. The dimensions include physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial wellness to promote flourishing vitality in mission and ministry. - August 20, 2019 - Steal Away Women

Alertus Technologies Partners with National and Regional Associations to Provide Emergency Preparedness Grant for Campuses and Churches Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis. “Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

Teleios Research Evaluates Christian Beliefs Concerning Salvation Teleios Research surveyed Christian adolescents and millennials to determine their beliefs on what the Bible says happens at the time of salvation, defined as belief by faith alone in forgiveness of sins by Christ's death and resurrection. Of the 201 participants the majority were: female (55%), The... - August 14, 2019 - Teleios Research

Teleios Research Surveys Young Christians About Security of Salvation This study indicates that young Christians who identify as evangelicals overwhelmingly believe they are saved by grace. However, depending on the question, between 25 and 50% of respondents failed to express that their salvation was secure by faith alone in Christ's sacrificial death. - August 02, 2019 - Teleios Research

New Book, "Exchanging A Cross For A Crown, Healings Journey" Now Available by Morine Slayton-Nixon "Exchanging A Cross For A Crown" inspires and encourages readers as they travel on their Healing Journey. Morine's three book series captures the perfect picture of life’s journeys in an attempt to encourage, inspire and fill the hearts and spirits of readers. - July 30, 2019 - Morine Slayton-Nixon

Teleios Research Evaluates Different Forms of Church and Biblical Resources Teleios Research surveyed young Christians to evaluate opinions about accepted forms of church and biblical resources. Of the 185 participants the majority were: female (63%), <35 years old (72%), from the United States (70%), and evangelical (70%). This survey showed that these mostly young, evangelical,... - July 26, 2019 - Teleios Research

Inspire NY, Church & Wellness Center Offers Reflexology & Natural Health Services to Boost Health of Community There is a new type of church in Jamaica, New York. At Inspire NY - Peoples First Baptist Church & Wellness Center, Dr. Simone Lord offers reflexology and sea bath services to help parishioners heal old wounds and prosper in good health. - July 24, 2019 - Peoples First Baptist Church

Teleios Research Surveys Young Christians About Prayer Teleios Research recently evaluated adolescents and millennials regarding their beliefs and habits about prayer. The survey was promoted on the Christian Instagram accounts, InstaPray and GodsHolyScriptures. Of the 428 respondents, the majority were: female (76%), The survey found that approximately... - July 24, 2019 - Teleios Research

Christ Church's Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2019 A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. The 9,000-member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2019on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9 AM to 3 PM at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA. Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, founding and leading pastor of the multi-campus Christ... - July 08, 2019 - Christ Church USA

New Book by D.C. Faith Presents Heartfelt Lesson in Faith, Service Dog Ear Publishing reviews a book that shares a lesson about faith. It stars a young colt, a horse with faith and a burro whose ancestors played an integral role in history. - June 28, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

WOMB, Inc. Celebrates Thirty Years of Empowering Women and Their Families at the Agape Fest Holy Convocation in Princeton, NJ Bishop Dr. Barbara E. Austin Lucas will be honored at the Bishop's Banquet by Women Organizing, Mobilizing and Building, Inc. and Agape Tabernacle International Fellowship for her visionary leadership in the Church, Community and Academy. Ticket proceeds aid the Queen Mothers' School building project in Ejisu (Ghana, West Africa) which is spearheaded by the reigning Queen Mother of Ejisu, Nana Yaa Asantewaa, II. - June 09, 2019 - Women Organizing, Mobilizing & Building, Inc.

Lancaster Seminary Names Vanessa Lovelace Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Seminary The Reverend Dr. Vanessa Lovelace will join Lancaster Theological Seminary, a graduate school of theology in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on July 1, 2019, as vice president of academic affairs and dean. - June 03, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Motown Songwriter Follows Success of “Dear Mom” with Two Powerful Christian-Accented Love Ballad Releases: "Now I See" and "Now The Real Love Begins" Native Michigander Paul Lubanski releases two additional songs worldwide today - “Now I See” and “When The Real Love Begins.” Both have been reviewed positively as "radio-ready" potential impact songs by record industry insiders and represent his 22nd and 23rd efforts... - May 31, 2019 - Paul Lubanski

Kirk Cameron Speaks at Plumstead Christian School’s Ninth Annual Founders Forum & Second Annual Multi-School Assembly Each year Plumstead Christian School invites a nationally known Christian whose faith informs the way he or she lives. The 2019 Founders Forum keynote speaker, Kirk Cameron, is an actor, director, and producer best known for his early work on TV sitcom Growing Pains, the Left Behind movies, and Fireproof. Most recently Cameron has produced documentaries entitled Monumental and Connect, and he speaks on marriage and parenting in churches across the nation with his Living Room Reset. - May 28, 2019 - Plumstead Christian School

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Systems at Holy Spirit Church & School - East Bay Church & School Go Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 68.6 kW DC solar system at Holy Spirit Church and an 89.6 kW DC solar system on the adjoining Holy Spirit School in Fremont, CA. - May 24, 2019 - SolarCraft

Lauded Motown Songwriter Paul Lubanski Pens Powerful Pro-Life Ballad "Dear Mom," Michigan native Paul Lubanski’s 21st song release is spiraling around-the-world with the help of the Christian pro-life community. Its message is profoundly presented both lyrically and performance-wise. It features a mellifluous anonymous female voice speaking to her mother... - May 17, 2019 - Paul Lubanski

JC Miller Pens a Wildly Compelling Tale in Faith-Based Debut Book Series "I Am Rahab: A Novel" is a profound story of sacrifice and redemption set to modern times. - May 15, 2019 - Jess, Mo' Books LLC

Local Church Heroine Soars High Helping People at Juice Bar, Healing people at church wellness center, transforming lives and building a mountain retreat. - May 01, 2019 - Peoples First Baptist Church

Alive from Oklahoma Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media

"The Joy of Job" Named Gold Medal Winner in Theology 2019 Illumination Book Awards "The Joy of Job, An Investigator’s Perspective on the Most Righteous Man on Earth," has been named a Gold Medal winner in the 2019 Illumination Book Awards. The award was given in the category of Theology. The Illumination Book Awards recognizes the very best Christian books in the... - April 16, 2019 - Sagerity Press, LLC

Sean Gladding Offers a View from the Margins During Holy Week New Book Involves Readers in a Fresh Perspective of the Week Leading Up to Easter - April 11, 2019 - Sean Gladding

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at St. Anne Church - East Bay Church One of Many to Go Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 133 kW DC solar system at St. Anne Catholic Church in Byron, CA. The system is designed to provide over 90% of their annual electrical needs for the church facilities. St. Anne is reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and stabilizing energy expenses for decades to come. - April 09, 2019 - SolarCraft

New Title from Ian G. Duncum: The Impact of Church Consultancy New release book and author details, interview resources, book excerpt and endorsements. - April 01, 2019 - Dr. Ian G. Duncum

Patrick Henry College Announces New Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Mark T. Mitchell, a prolific scholar, has been named Patrick Henry College's new Dean of Academic Affairs. - March 29, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Announces Frist Humanitarian Award Winners Swedish Colleagues Recognized for Exceptional and Innovative Performance - March 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Joan D Chittister Lecture/Event Series Features Teri Bays’ One-Woman Play and Joan Chittister Teri Bays will present Joan Chittister: Her story, my story, our story, an hour-long one-woman play for the Joan D. Chittister Lecture/Event series held at the Performing Arts Center of Mercyhurst University. In addition, Chittister, a Benedictine Sister of Erie and advocate for justice, peace and equality issues will be speaking at this event. Past distinguished guests have included Maria Shriver, Cokie Roberts and Tom Roberts (Chittister’s biographer and editor of NCR.) - March 18, 2019 - Bays LLC