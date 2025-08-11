Clayton Joins Thrill the World’s Worldwide Simultaneous Thriller Dance
Clayton Arts Alliance has been invited to participate in Thrill the World -- the 19th annual worldwide simultaneous dance to “Thriller” - on Saturday, October 25, 2025 with performance and filming at 6 pm in Downtown Clayton.
Clayton, NC, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Clayton Arts Alliance has been invited to participate in Thrill the World -- the 19th annual worldwide simultaneous dance to “Thriller” -- on Saturday, October 25, 2025 with performance and filming at 6 pm in Downtown Clayton.
All residents of Clayton are invited to join in this family-friendly annual Halloween tradition and fun-raiser. Every year, Thrill The World hosts a global event inviting groups in cities around the world to perform at the same time. Thrill the world has been represented in 32 countries on 6 continents by over 23,000 dancers.
It is free to learn the dance and attend this public event. Clayton Arts Alliance invites organizations in Clayton to teach the dance routine for Thrill The World and to raise awareness and cross-generational participation in all the arts in Clayton. SpiritJoy Dance has already organized some rehearsals started August 5 and continue until the performance day on Tuesday evening. Clayton Arts Alliance invites all residents of all ages to join (see claytonarts.org for more information).
The performance and video recording of the event will take place in Downtown Clayton at precisely 6 pm on October 25, 2025 in a Downtown Clayton location TBA. Watch claytonarts.org for details.
Original Thriller choreography by Michael Peters. Clayton Arts Alliance will perform a modified version for Thrill the World.
To learn more about the Clayton Arts Alliance, contact deborah@claytonarts.org or see our website at claytonarts.org.
For more information on Thrill The World, visit https://thrilltheworld.com.
All residents of Clayton are invited to join in this family-friendly annual Halloween tradition and fun-raiser. Every year, Thrill The World hosts a global event inviting groups in cities around the world to perform at the same time. Thrill the world has been represented in 32 countries on 6 continents by over 23,000 dancers.
It is free to learn the dance and attend this public event. Clayton Arts Alliance invites organizations in Clayton to teach the dance routine for Thrill The World and to raise awareness and cross-generational participation in all the arts in Clayton. SpiritJoy Dance has already organized some rehearsals started August 5 and continue until the performance day on Tuesday evening. Clayton Arts Alliance invites all residents of all ages to join (see claytonarts.org for more information).
The performance and video recording of the event will take place in Downtown Clayton at precisely 6 pm on October 25, 2025 in a Downtown Clayton location TBA. Watch claytonarts.org for details.
Original Thriller choreography by Michael Peters. Clayton Arts Alliance will perform a modified version for Thrill the World.
To learn more about the Clayton Arts Alliance, contact deborah@claytonarts.org or see our website at claytonarts.org.
For more information on Thrill The World, visit https://thrilltheworld.com.
Contact
Clayton Arts AllianceContact
Lori Duperon
310-245-3497
claytonarts.org
Lori Duperon
310-245-3497
claytonarts.org
Categories