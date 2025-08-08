Automation and Cyber Awareness Take Center Stage at the FranSec Cyber Summit 2025
Security Leaders to Discuss Supply Chain Threats, NIS2 Compliance and ROI-Driven Security Strategies
Princeton, NJ, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, announces the sixth edition of the FranSec Cyber Summit to be held on September 16 and 17. Security leaders will convene in Paris to explore this year’s theme: “Intelligent Automation, Informed Humans: The Pillars of Modern Cybersecurity.”
“The cybersecurity landscape demands a balanced approach where intelligent automation enhances human decision-making rather than replacing it,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “This summit will equip security executives with frameworks that harness both technological capabilities and human insight to build resilient, future-ready security programs that meet today’s regulatory demands while positioning organizations for tomorrow’s challenges.”
Business continuity emerged as a critical priority. Thibaut Roynette, CISO at Danone, will share insights from the company’s successful disaster recovery implementation that aligned IT, security and management teams. The case study will examine how Danone designed an effective recovery strategy that uses automation and cloud infrastructure to enhance organizational resilience.
Supply chain attacks affect 75% of organizations globally, according to Mimecast. This pressing issue of securing the supply chain will be the focus of a roundtable moderated by Christophe Guillarme, IT operations director and CISO at Lagardère. Featured panelists include Dominique Galland, head of IT security, FM Logistic; Philippe Boudier, CISO at Sodexo; Thuyen Pham, CISO at Monte-Carlo SBM/Société des Bains de Mer; and Ayman Qasbaoui, head of cybersecurity, Zurich Insurance. The panelists will examine how organizations can assess and monitor third-party security posture while maintaining operational agility.
Enterprises experience mounting pressure from overlapping European regulations such as NIS2, DORA and the EU AI Act. Antony Goncalves, CISO, Nutrition & Health, will moderate a roundtable discussion to address how these requirements are transforming compliance landscapes while examining concrete steps organizations can take to anticipate future obligations. Leading security experts, including Jean-Baptiste Brochard, regional cybersecurity manager, Sodexo; Jerome Athias, CISO, Binance; and Thuyen Pham, CISO, Monte-Carlo SBM/Société des Bains de Mer, will explore implementation strategies that balance regulatory requirements with operational efficiency.
Francis Bergey, RSSI/CISO, SNCF Connect & Tech; Emmanuel Garnier, RSSI, Orano; and Antony Goncalves, RSSI, Nutrition & Health, will explore strategic approaches to balancing basic security requirements with innovation needs and identifying technologies that offer the best ROI for different organizational contexts. The conversation will cover how to balance automation capabilities with human expertise requirements and develop budget strategies that address both immediate threats and long-term security objectives.
“The cybersecurity industry has reached a critical inflection point where organizations must move beyond the false choice between automation and human expertise,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “FranSec Cyber Summit addresses this strategic imperative by bringing together security leaders who understand that sustainable defense requires the intelligent integration of both technological capabilities and informed human judgment.”
Successful organizations must achieve intelligent integration of pure automation and human expertise, making informed humans and intelligent automation truly the pillars of modern cybersecurity defense strategies. FranSec Cyber Summit 2025 will provide practical guidance for achieving this critical balance while addressing the specific challenges facing French organizations in an increasingly complex threat environment.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://france.cyberseries.io/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
