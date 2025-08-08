Nordic Cyber Summit and CS4CA Nordic Summit to Advance Regional Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection
The Colocated Events Will Spotlight Regulatory Compliance, Human-Centric Security and AI Governance in the Nordic Region
Princeton, NJ, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, is pleased to announce the launch of the CS4CA Nordic Summit, the premier Nordic edition of the globally acclaimed CS4CA series, taking place on September 10 and 11, 2025, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The event will be held alongside the seventh edition of the Nordic Cyber Summit.
The colocated events will provide a unique platform for senior OT and IT security leaders from across critical infrastructure, FMCG, energy, retail, banking and healthcare sectors to network, benchmark and collaborate while addressing the urgent need for regional cooperation amid an increasingly complex threat landscape.
Against a backdrop of geopolitical instability, escalating cybercrime and mounting regulatory pressure, the two summits will explore the complex landscape of IT and OT security. The CS4CA Nordic Summit will focus on safeguarding critical infrastructure. Under the theme “Cyber Crossroads: Security and Cooperation in the Nordic Region,” the Nordic Cyber Summit will delve into broader enterprise and national cyber resilience strategies, exploring how recent major shifts in the global landscape impact Nordic cybersecurity and emphasizing the imperative for regional collaboration.
“The launch of CS4CA Nordic in Copenhagen marks a crucial step in addressing the intersection of digital innovation and industrial vulnerabilities,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “As Europe’s critical infrastructure faces mounting pressure from external threats and regulatory shifts, we’ve designed these colocated summits to drive meaningful collaboration between IT and OT leaders, offering strategies that are resilient, adaptable and regionally relevant.”
Nordic Cyber Summit: Focused Sessions for Regional Security Leaders
The Nordic Cyber Summit will feature expert-led sessions addressing key challenges facing security professionals across the region, including:
“Bouncing Back: Maintaining Resilience in Times of Crisis” by Laura Carey, solutions consultant at Magnet Forensics;
“Beyond Burnout: Managing Stress in Cybersecurity” – a panel discussion with Frederik Braun, cyber assurance manager of Ingka Group at IKEA; Jarkko Rautula, vice president and CSO/CISO at TomTom; Saqib Shabbir, director of information security operations at Mastercard; and Sabrina Jensen, information security officer at Too Good to Go;
“Trusted Partners: Navigating Third-Party Cybersecurity in a Changing World” – a panel discussion moderated by Daniel Norman, regional director for EMEA at Information Security Forum, with panelists Sune Aggergaard Mortensen, CISO at Danish Centre for AI Innovation, and Rune Ören Skarphagen, head of information security and GDPR | DPO at Play’n Go.
CS4CA Nordic Summit: Addressing the Security Challenges of Critical Infrastructure
The CS4CA Nordic Summit will offer targeted sessions tailored to the unique security demands of critical infrastructure sectors, including:
“Bridging the Gap: Securing Legacy OT Amid Rapid Digitalization” by Thomas Mortsell, CISO at Aneo, and an industry expert from Xage;
“The Evolving Landscape: Cyber Regulation and the Future of Critical Infrastructure” by Erik Södergren, information security director at DeLaval;
“Building the Foundation: Creating a Team Capable of Managing IT and OT Security” by Jonas Helweg-Mikkelsen, senior security and compliance officer at Nordic RCC.
“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, so too must our strategies and support systems,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “By colocating these summits, we’re not only uniting technical experts across industries but also creating space for open dialogue around compliance, resilience and the well-being of the cyber workforce.”
Together, the CS4CA Nordic and Nordic Cyber Summits offer attendees access to real-world case studies from leading organizations; key regulatory guidance on NIS2, the Cyber Resilience Act and the EU AI Act; and first-hand insights from pre-qualified IT and OT security decision-makers. Through their combined focus, the summits will empower security leaders to navigate both operational and enterprise cybersecurity challenges, fostering holistic security strategies tailored for the Nordic region’s evolving needs.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://nordic.cs4ca.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
