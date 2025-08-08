“Who Ar(T) You?” — Third International Edition Lands in Venice with 15 Artists from 12 Countries
Venice, Italy, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After the success of its previous editions in New York and Miami, the city of Venice now hosts the third international edition of the art exhibition “Who Ar(T) You?,” a celebration of cultural diversity and the transformative power of global art. Orchestrated by IT MONDO and curated by Simone Piva, the show is held with the support of Gin Venice at the unique venue Kunst Depot Venice.
The exhibition brings together 15 artists from 12 countries, creating a space where different techniques, cultures, and worldviews intersect and inspire one another. “Who Ar(T) You?” invites reflection on how each artist, shaped by their own social and cultural environments, transforms lived experiences into artistic expression.
The curatorial approach highlights both internationally renowned artists known for their unique techniques and emerging talents who are building their paths through dedication, innovation, and avant-garde vision. The result is an eclectic collection of realistic and abstract paintings, sculptures, pop art, and other contemporary expressions.
The cultural hybridism present in the works illustrates how art can unite different origins and influences to create something new, dynamic, and deeply meaningful. Above all, “Who Ar(T) You?” is an event where connecting through diversity is the key message.
A unique opportunity for collectors, curators, art lovers, and anyone passionate about intercultural dialogue, right in one of the most symbolic art cities in the world.
Location:
Kunst Depot Venezia
Rio Terà dei Biri,
Cannaregio 5415
30121 Venice – IT
Opening Event:
August 30, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Exhibition Dates:
August 31 – September 6, 2025
Visiting Hours:
Monday to Friday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Sunday: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
www.itmondo.net
info@itmondo.net
+39 329 7261292
Curated by:
Simone Piva
