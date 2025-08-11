Bradman Lake to Showcase Compact, High-Efficiency Packaging Solutions at IBIE
Bradman Lake, a global leader in packaging technology, will exhibit its proven and widely adopted packaging solutions at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2025, taking place September 13–17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 445 to experience firsthand how Bradman Lake’s equipment helps manufacturers maximize efficiency, reduce floor space, and increase profitability.
Bradman Lake will feature live demonstrations of its HS Mini Carton Former and Tray Erector and RA60 Right-Angle Carton Closer, showcasing one of the most compact and efficient top-load packaging lines in the industry. In addition, the IB30 Hand Load Bagger, ideal machine for semi-automated packaging of products.
From Process to Pallet: A Complete Packaging Ecosystem Presentations. Visitors to the booth will also enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at Bradman Lake’s fully integrated packaging systems. Through curated videos, attendees can explore how Bradman Lake equipment handles every stage of the packaging process— From distribution and feeding systems to flow wrapping, baked goods slicing and bagging, roll wrapping, robotics, end load cartoning, carton and tray erecting / forming, carton closing/sealing and end-of-line options of case packing, tray packing, shrink wrapping and palletising.
Compact Powerhouses on Display
HS Mini Carton Former and Tray Erector
Engineered for installations with limited floor space, the HS Mini Carton Former and Tray Erector delivers high performance in a compact footprint—just over 56 inches wide. Regardless of its size, it offers:
- Forming speeds up to 60 strokes per minute
- Quick changeovers
- Allen-Bradley control platform
- Modular tooling for a wide range of carton styles and sizes
The HS Mini Carton Former and Tray Erector on display will be tooled to lock-erect three-flap cartons and is designed for seamless integration with Bradman Lake’s loading and closing equipment, enabling full automation and long-term scalability.
After the cartons are formed on the HS Mini Carton Former and Tray Erector, they will be delivered to the RA60 Right-Angle Carton Closer for closure.
RA60 Right-Angle Carton Closer
The RA60 Right-Angle Carton Closer features Bradman Lake’s Flexible Carton Control (FCC) System – FCC was patented in 1990. Uses soft rubber fingers to gently guide and close cartons which ensures smooth closure even for cartons that are slightly oversized or irregularly shaped.
Key benefits include:
- Large Carton Size Range – Handles a variety of packaging dimensions.
- Easy Size Changeover – Handwheel adjustments and digital indicators for fast, effortless carton size changes.
- Allen-Bradley Control Platform – Featuring CompactLogix PLC, Kinetix servo drives, PowerFlex inverters, and a user-friendly PanelView HMI.
- Nordson Pro-Blue Flex Hot Melt Adhesive System – A high-performance three-hose adhesive application system.
- Ergonomic Stainless-Steel Construction – Designed for durability, with optional washdown rating of IP65 (NEMA 4X) for food and pharmaceutical environments.
Together, the HS Mini and RA60 form a space-saving, high-efficiency packaging line that’s available for immediate sale.
IB30 Hand Bag Loader
Designed for small to medium-sized bakeries, the Handbag Loader offers an economical, manual bagging solution:
- Operable by a single person
- Compatible with various bag sizes and types
- Flexible integration with a wide range of bag sealers
- Designed to provide an economical solution while providing ease of use.
- As the top bag is filled and removed, the next bag is automatically inflated, ready for use.
- Uses standard pre-made wicketed polythene bags.
- Ideal for a range of products such as sliced and unsliced bread, rolls, food products in trays and many more.
All displayed equipment is available for purchase at the IBIE Show.
Why Bradman Lake?
Bradman Lake offers more than just machines—it delivers complete, turnkey packaging solutions with:
- A single point of contact for project management and service
- Unified control systems to reduce spare parts and simplify troubleshooting
- Consistent HMI design for intuitive operation
- Pre-shipment system integration and testing for faster installation
- Future-proof designs for scalable growth
Trusted by leading brands in the food industry, Bradman Lake is the go-to partner for flexible, reliable, and long-term packaging solutions.
To request more information, contact sales@bradmanlake.com.
About Bradman Lake
Established in 1948, Bradman Lake provides innovative packaging solutions to an international client base. The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of packing machinery and turnkey systems to the bakery & biscuit, chocolate & confectionery, dry foods, chilled and frozen foods, consumer, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. In 2022 the company was awarded the prestigious Queens Award for Enterprise. Bradman Lake’s manufacturing plants are located at Beccles and Bristol in the UK and Rock Hill, SC, in the United States. Bradman Lake is a wholly owned subsidiary of the multi-disciplined UK engineering and manufacturing group, Langley Holdings plc.
