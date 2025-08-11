Bradman Lake to Showcase Compact, High-Efficiency Packaging Solutions at IBIE

Bradman Lake, a global leader in packaging technology, will exhibit its proven and widely adopted packaging solutions at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2025, taking place September 13–17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 445 to experience firsthand how Bradman Lake’s equipment helps manufacturers maximize efficiency, reduce floor space, and increase profitability.