Announcing Defense Strategies Institute's 2nd Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit
Distributed energy resources community to convene on October 22-23, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s 2nd Annual Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit will bring together senior leaders from the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and the energy sector to explore how cutting-edge microgrid technologies are strengthening energy security, operational reliability, and mission readiness across U.S. military installations.
The 2025 Summit will spotlight ongoing and future initiatives aimed at deploying scalable, cyber-secure microgrids that reduce energy vulnerabilities, ensure uninterrupted operations in contested or degraded environments, and bolster energy assurance at both domestic bases and forward-operating locations. Senior speakers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Department of Energy will share key insights on driving microgrid innovation and integration. Attendees will gain valuable perspectives on emerging technologies, infrastructure modernization, and collaborative strategies that are shaping the next generation of defense energy resilience.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Christine Ploschke, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, Department of the Navy
· Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, USN Commander, Defense Logistics Agency Energy
· CAPT Craig Litty, USN Commanding Officer, Submarine Base New London
· Sam Alvord, Chief, Office of Energy Management, US Coast Guard
· Brian O’Leary Interim Chief, Project Development Division, Air Force Office of Energy Assurance
· Steven Halford, Sr Manager- Microgrid, DER, Advanced Power System Automation, GE Vernova
· Jason Handley, General Manager – Grid Integration, Distributed Energy Group, Duke Energy
· Dr. Bill Anderson, Microgrid and Energy Resilience Senior SME, NAVFAC
· Dr. David Nicol, Director, Information Trust Institute
· Dr. Murali Baggu Laboratory Program Manager-Grid Integration, NREL
· Monty McGee Director, Cyber Partnerships & Engagements, EEI
· Dr. Mahmoud Kabalan, Director, University of St. Thomas Center for Microgrid Research
· Doug Jacobson, Director, ISU Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach
· Adrian McNamara, Cybersecurity Program Manager, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
Key Topics of Discussion:
· - Leading Microgrid Implementations Across the DoD for Resilient and Reliable Energy Access
· - Assuring Energy Resilience for Sustained Air Force Dominance
· - Powering the Mission: The Evolving Role of Microgrids Across Military Installations
· - Transforming the Grid: Energy Provider Perspectives on Scalable Microgrid Solutions
· - Supporting Microgrid Resilience in Global Military Instillations for Sustained Readiness
· - Securing the Circuit: Advancing Cyber Resilience for Microgrid OT Systems
· - Transforming Microgrid Operations Through Advanced 5G Wireless Technologies
· - Improving the Resilience of Navy Installation Energy Infrastructures with Microgrids
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://microgrids.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
