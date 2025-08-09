Al Chestnut Releases “Keep Shinin’ Your Light” A Soulful Anthem of Resilience and Purpose
Veteran artist Al Chestnut, one-half of the legendary Chestnut Brothers, releases his heartfelt single “Keep Shinin’ Your Light.” The track was inspired by a life-changing moment and delivers a message of hope, unity, and inner strength during turbulent times.
Chicago, IL, August 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Veteran soul artist Al Chestnut, best known as one half of the legendary Chestnut Brothers, returns with a compelling new single, “Keep Shinin’ Your Light.” The track is a powerful, purpose-filled anthem—born from a near-death experience and renewed spiritual mission.
After surviving life-saving surgery, Al received what he calls a “divine assignment”—to carry forward the Chestnut Brothers’ legacy of healing, service, and social upliftment through music. His new single delivers that mission with bold clarity.
“At a time when the world feels divided, this song is a reminder that we each hold a light capable of creating unity and change,” says Al Chestnut. “Keep shining. We need your brilliance.”
With its smooth R&B grooves and emotionally rich lyrics, “Keep Shinin’ Your Light” speaks directly to communities navigating struggle, encouraging strength, faith, and perseverance. It arrives at a critical moment in America’s cultural landscape, reigniting the healing power of soulful music.
Now available on all major streaming platforms.
Watch the official video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PW9m41lc3s8
For interviews, bookings, or media opportunities related to this release, please contact the ExQuisite PR Firm below.
Contact
ExQuisiteContact
Nicole Jordan
630-401-0477
www.exquisitepr4u.com
