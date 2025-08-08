Brigadoon Scotland | Remote 2025: Where Global Street Smarts Meet Scottish Serenity
Founders and thought leaders to gather for new insights and ideas at Fife's iconic Carphin House, November 10-14.
Detroit, MI, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Imagine a place where time slows, curiosity thrives, and deep connections spark ideas that shape commerce and culture. This November, Brigadoon—renowned for its conversation-driven, PowerPoint-free forums—announces its second "Remote" gathering at Carphin House in Fife, Scotland, offering founders and thought leaders four immersive days in a setting as enchanted as the event's legendary namesake.
Brigadoon Scotland | Remote 2025 Curated for global leaders who seek purposeful conversation and strategic reflection, Brigadoon Scotland | Remote 2025 is back for the second time. There is no real agenda, and there are corporate trappings. More than a retreat, the experience draws from the legend of Brigadoon: a mythical Scottish village, idyllic and virtually untouched by the outside world except for rare, magical moments. "Brigadoon was born out of my frustration with spending too much time with the same people thinking the same way. Brigadoon gatherings are an antidote, connecting the world's most curious and driven minds in settings that are both unique and inspiring," said Marc A. Ross, Founder and Chief Curator of Brigadoon.
The venue, Carphin House, sits on 15 private acres just minutes from St. Andrews, blending historic country estate charm with modern comforts, from a sun-filled sitting room to a roaring fire and private chef-prepared meals. Ensuring an atmosphere suited to both deep work and spontaneous dialogue, the house features ensuite accommodations, a farmhouse kitchen, and intimate spaces for unplugging and recharging. A maximum of 11 rooms ensures the gathering remains intimate, with every participant feeling like a valued guest, fostering a climate of authenticity rarely found at large-scale conferences.
Leadership retreats such as Brigadoon's provide space for reflection, new perspectives, and new insights that conventional, corporate-heavy conferences rarely deliver. "Meaningful in-person exchanges are more vital than ever," Ross said. "Brigadoon's approach is simple, discussions without slideshows and no lanyards ensure transformational value for every attendee."
The backbone of Brigadoon's gatherings is its proprietary "House Rules," a set of principles that encourage curiosity, respect, and open dialogue. Attendees of Brigadoon Scotland | Remote 2025 will craft new strategies fireside, debate global trends at dinner, and share breakthrough ideas on a walk across Fife's rolling hills. Supplementary experiences—such as a whiskey tour at Lindores Abbey Distillery and excursions to St. Andrews—complement a core agenda of authentic human connection.
Tickets include private ensuite accommodations, all locally sourced meals, and premium beverages. Both solo and couple room packages are available, with shuttle service from Edinburgh ensuring every detail is thoughtfully managed. For more information or to secure a spot, visit brigadoon.live/scotland.
"As the world changes faster than ever, leaders must step outside routine, recharge in new environments, and engage in diverse perspectives," Ross said. "Brigadoon Scotland offers the rare chance to foster new connections and leave the gathering with more knowledge, new inspiration, and friendships that last far beyond our time in Fife."
Established in 201 and produced by Caracal Strategies LLC, based in Detroit, Michigan, Brigadoon curates transformative gatherings that connect founders and thought leaders shaping commerce and culture through authentic conversation and community.
Contact:
Marc A. Ross
+1 (202) 596-5270
marc@brigadoon.live
Brigadoon Scotland | Remote 2025 Curated for global leaders who seek purposeful conversation and strategic reflection, Brigadoon Scotland | Remote 2025 is back for the second time. There is no real agenda, and there are corporate trappings. More than a retreat, the experience draws from the legend of Brigadoon: a mythical Scottish village, idyllic and virtually untouched by the outside world except for rare, magical moments. "Brigadoon was born out of my frustration with spending too much time with the same people thinking the same way. Brigadoon gatherings are an antidote, connecting the world's most curious and driven minds in settings that are both unique and inspiring," said Marc A. Ross, Founder and Chief Curator of Brigadoon.
The venue, Carphin House, sits on 15 private acres just minutes from St. Andrews, blending historic country estate charm with modern comforts, from a sun-filled sitting room to a roaring fire and private chef-prepared meals. Ensuring an atmosphere suited to both deep work and spontaneous dialogue, the house features ensuite accommodations, a farmhouse kitchen, and intimate spaces for unplugging and recharging. A maximum of 11 rooms ensures the gathering remains intimate, with every participant feeling like a valued guest, fostering a climate of authenticity rarely found at large-scale conferences.
Leadership retreats such as Brigadoon's provide space for reflection, new perspectives, and new insights that conventional, corporate-heavy conferences rarely deliver. "Meaningful in-person exchanges are more vital than ever," Ross said. "Brigadoon's approach is simple, discussions without slideshows and no lanyards ensure transformational value for every attendee."
The backbone of Brigadoon's gatherings is its proprietary "House Rules," a set of principles that encourage curiosity, respect, and open dialogue. Attendees of Brigadoon Scotland | Remote 2025 will craft new strategies fireside, debate global trends at dinner, and share breakthrough ideas on a walk across Fife's rolling hills. Supplementary experiences—such as a whiskey tour at Lindores Abbey Distillery and excursions to St. Andrews—complement a core agenda of authentic human connection.
Tickets include private ensuite accommodations, all locally sourced meals, and premium beverages. Both solo and couple room packages are available, with shuttle service from Edinburgh ensuring every detail is thoughtfully managed. For more information or to secure a spot, visit brigadoon.live/scotland.
"As the world changes faster than ever, leaders must step outside routine, recharge in new environments, and engage in diverse perspectives," Ross said. "Brigadoon Scotland offers the rare chance to foster new connections and leave the gathering with more knowledge, new inspiration, and friendships that last far beyond our time in Fife."
Established in 201 and produced by Caracal Strategies LLC, based in Detroit, Michigan, Brigadoon curates transformative gatherings that connect founders and thought leaders shaping commerce and culture through authentic conversation and community.
Contact:
Marc A. Ross
+1 (202) 596-5270
marc@brigadoon.live
Contact
BrigadoonContact
Marc A. Ross
202-596-5270
brigadoon.live
Marc A. Ross
202-596-5270
brigadoon.live
Multimedia
Categories