Demian S. Ahn, Partner, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Lawyers on the Frontline: Mastering Cybersecurity Tactics
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Demian S. Ahn, Partner, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati will speak at its webcast entitled, “Lawyers on the Frontline: Mastering Cybersecurity Tactics.”
Jersey City, NJ, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for August 28, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET.
About Demian S. Ahn
Demian Ahn is a member of the firm’s data, privacy, and cybersecurity practice based in Washington, D.C. He leads the firm’s incident response practice and advises companies confronting data, privacy, and cybersecurity risks—risks from threat actors, regulatory risks from federal and state agencies, and other legal risks related to cybersecurity and technology-driven products and services, including software-as-a-service, AI and machine learning, cloud computing, digital health, fintech, e-commerce, online platforms, social media, and cybersecurity services.
About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
The unique history of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati closely traces the birth and evolution of Silicon Valley.
For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini has represented technology pioneers associated with virtually every milestone innovation, as well as life sciences trailblazers shaping the future of healthcare.
Today, Wilson Sonsini is synonymous with ushering promising and innovative technology and life sciences companies through their business life cycle.
And as our clients have grown, so has our firm. We now represent some of the largest companies in the world—and thousands of the smallest ones, too.
Event Summary
The mantra for cybersecurity professionals is protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data through the appropriate use of physical, administrative, and technical safeguards. In the U.S., cybersecurity laws have historically adopted that mantra to require the application of reasonable security measures.
The more recent trend is for regulations to be more prescriptive, but even under a framework requiring reasonable security measures, the requirements can vary based on the industry and specific laws such as:
- The HIPAA Security Rule for protected health information for covered entities and business associates under HIPAA.
- The FTC Safeguards Rule for financial institutions for non-public information under the Gramm Leach Bliley Act (GLBA).
- The Colorado Privacy Act for protecting consumer privacy rights.
- The California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) , New York Shield Act, and many other state laws.
- The UK and EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for UK and EEA residents.
- Rules of Professional Ethics and Responsibility, exemplified by the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct.
The common thread remains the same: maintaining reasonable security measures that are standard for your industry. And there are a baseline expectation that span across all industries, such as designating a qualified individual (or group) to be responsible for security, and the encryption of sensitive data at rest and in transit.
Jack and Demian will discuss the common reasonable security measures that are common across all of these laws and regulations and steps that companies can take to meet these measures. Whether you have an established information security program or are just getting started, you will benefit from the back-and-forth discussion between Jack and Demian on these topics.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries. The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
About Demian S. Ahn
Demian Ahn is a member of the firm’s data, privacy, and cybersecurity practice based in Washington, D.C. He leads the firm’s incident response practice and advises companies confronting data, privacy, and cybersecurity risks—risks from threat actors, regulatory risks from federal and state agencies, and other legal risks related to cybersecurity and technology-driven products and services, including software-as-a-service, AI and machine learning, cloud computing, digital health, fintech, e-commerce, online platforms, social media, and cybersecurity services.
About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
The unique history of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati closely traces the birth and evolution of Silicon Valley.
For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini has represented technology pioneers associated with virtually every milestone innovation, as well as life sciences trailblazers shaping the future of healthcare.
Today, Wilson Sonsini is synonymous with ushering promising and innovative technology and life sciences companies through their business life cycle.
And as our clients have grown, so has our firm. We now represent some of the largest companies in the world—and thousands of the smallest ones, too.
Event Summary
The mantra for cybersecurity professionals is protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data through the appropriate use of physical, administrative, and technical safeguards. In the U.S., cybersecurity laws have historically adopted that mantra to require the application of reasonable security measures.
The more recent trend is for regulations to be more prescriptive, but even under a framework requiring reasonable security measures, the requirements can vary based on the industry and specific laws such as:
- The HIPAA Security Rule for protected health information for covered entities and business associates under HIPAA.
- The FTC Safeguards Rule for financial institutions for non-public information under the Gramm Leach Bliley Act (GLBA).
- The Colorado Privacy Act for protecting consumer privacy rights.
- The California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) , New York Shield Act, and many other state laws.
- The UK and EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for UK and EEA residents.
- Rules of Professional Ethics and Responsibility, exemplified by the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct.
The common thread remains the same: maintaining reasonable security measures that are standard for your industry. And there are a baseline expectation that span across all industries, such as designating a qualified individual (or group) to be responsible for security, and the encryption of sensitive data at rest and in transit.
Jack and Demian will discuss the common reasonable security measures that are common across all of these laws and regulations and steps that companies can take to meet these measures. Whether you have an established information security program or are just getting started, you will benefit from the back-and-forth discussion between Jack and Demian on these topics.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries. The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories