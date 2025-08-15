The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Lawyers on the Frontline: Mastering Cybersecurity Tactics
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: “Lawyers on the Frontline: Mastering Cybersecurity Tactics.”
Jersey City, NJ, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for August 28, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET.
Event Summary:
The mantra for cybersecurity professionals is protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data through the appropriate use of physical, administrative, and technical safeguards. In the U.S., cybersecurity laws have historically adopted that mantra to require the application of reasonable security measures.
The more recent trend is for regulations to be more prescriptive, but even under a framework requiring reasonable security measures, the requirements can vary based on the industry and specific laws such as:
- The HIPAA Security Rule for protected health information for covered entities and business associates under HIPAA.
- The FTC Safeguards Rule for financial institutions for non-public information under the Gramm Leach Bliley Act (GLBA).
- The Colorado Privacy Act for protecting consumer privacy rights.
- The California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) , New York Shield Act, and many other state laws.
- The UK and EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for UK and EEA residents.
- Rules of Professional Ethics and Responsibility, exemplified by the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct.
The common thread remains the same: maintaining reasonable security measures that are standard for your industry. And there are a baseline expectations that span across all industries, such as designating a qualified individual (or group) to be responsible for security, and the encryption of sensitive data at rest and in transit.
In this session, Jack and Demian will discuss the common reasonable security measures that are common across all of these laws and regulations and steps that companies can take to meet these measures. Whether you have an established information security program or are just getting started, you will benefit from the back-and-forth discussion between Jack and Demian on these topics.
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Jack L. Hobaugh Jr.
Shareholder
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
Demian S. Ahn
Partner
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries. The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
