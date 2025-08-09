Join HVBA at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, a Premier Experience in the Heart of Music City
Nashville, TN, August 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA) is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all benefits professionals for the upcoming Benefit Roadshow, scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025.
They are excited to welcome you to the luxurious Renaissance Nashville Hotel, ideally situated in the vibrant heart of downtown Nashville. Directly connected to the dynamic Fifth + Broadway complex—featuring over 35 restaurants, shops, and live entertainment options—our venue offers unmatched convenience and access. Guests will also find themselves just steps away from hundreds of local hotspots, including the legendary Broadway, famously known as “Honky Tonk Highway.”
In addition to an exceptional location, attendees will enjoy exclusive opportunities to engage with the HVBA’s Executive and Advisory Board Members. Connect with influential leaders in the voluntary benefits and healthcare sectors in an intimate, high-energy setting designed to foster meaningful conversations and strategic relationships.
The HVBA Benefit Roadshow promises an engaging and informative experience for attendees. This exclusive event will feature our Innovation Summit with six (6) power sessions, introducing delegates to the latest products, services and solutions in the healthcare and benefits space.
“More than just an event, this is a bold demonstration of HVBA’s relentless drive to push innovation into the marketplace,” said Jake Velie, Vice Chairman & President of the Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA) and Chairman & CEO of National Integrative Health. “Whether it’s revolutionary pharmacy solutions, advanced data analytics, or fresh strategies for managing employer risk, we’re breaking new ground and bringing never-before-seen ideas to the table. At HVBA, we’re not just keeping up—we’re leading the charge with powerful, forward-thinking solutions that tackle the toughest challenge in healthcare: cost control.”
Following these impactful sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in HVBA’s Networking Reception with Open Bar & Butlered Hors d’oeuvres.
The HVBA’s Networking Reception at the Benefits Roadshow is more than just an opportunity to mingle—it’s where meaningful connections turn into real business opportunities. Attendees gain direct access to a dynamic mix of professionals, business owners, and community leaders in a relaxed, high-energy environment designed for authentic conversations. Whether you’re looking to forge new partnerships, showcase your services, or simply expand your professional circle, this reception provides the perfect setting. With curated introductions, refreshments, and a collaborative atmosphere, the HVBA Networking Reception transforms casual networking into lasting value. Don’t miss the chance to connect, collaborate, and grow.
“We’re thrilled to bring the HVBA Benefits Roadshow to brokers across the industry — a dynamic event built to empower, educate, and connect,” said Rob Shestack, Chairman & CEO of the HVBA. “This is a unique opportunity for benefits brokers to gain strategic insights, expand their network with top carriers and solution providers, and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving marketplace.”
In a gesture of appreciation to our attendees, HVBA is pleased to offer complimentary tickets to this event, made possible through the generous support of our sponsors.
To secure your spot at this exciting event and to access further details, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-hvba-benefits-roadshow-nashville-tn-tickets-1388475901799?
Take advantage of this opportunity to be part of the HVBA Benefits Roadshow and take your professional network to new heights.
Sarah M. Hunt
(856) 326-5246
www.vbassociation.com
Sarah M. Hunt
(856) 326-5246
www.vbassociation.com
