Health & Voluntary Benefits Association (HVBA) Releases 2025 “Insights That Matter” Poll Report Highlighting Key Trends in Employee Benefits
The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA) today announced the release of its annual Insights That Matter: HVBA DIR Poll Results report, presenting a comprehensive look at the issues shaping the future of health and voluntary benefits in the U.S. workforce. Drawing from more than 24,000 responses across 35+ industry polls, the report highlights the priorities, concerns, and emerging solutions driving the healthcare and benefits landscape in 2025.
Mount Laurel, NJ, August 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA) today announced the release of its annual Insights That Matter: HVBA DIR Poll Results report, presenting a comprehensive look at the issues shaping the future of health and voluntary benefits in the U.S. workforce. Drawing from more than 24,000 responses across 35+ industry polls, the report highlights the priorities, concerns, and emerging solutions driving the healthcare and benefits landscape in 2025.
Sponsored by MassMutual and Sydney Administrators, the report reflects feedback from brokers, consultants, employers, carriers, and other stakeholders across the benefits ecosystem. It underscores the industry’s collective focus on mental health, price transparency, affordability, and employee engagement as top concerns for the year ahead.
Key Findings Include:
Mental Health & Engagement: Flexible work schedules and Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) were the most preferred initiatives for supporting employee mental health, with ongoing workshops identified as the most effective way to boost engagement.
Rising Costs & Transparency: Over half of respondents cited rising healthcare costs and affordability as the most pressing challenge, while price transparency tools and reference-based pricing emerged as vital strategies for employers and brokers.
Voluntary Benefits Growth: Supplemental health products (dental, vision, critical illness) and Accident Insurance remain the most valued voluntary benefits, with Gen X (ages 45–60) showing the highest engagement levels.
GLP-1 Medications: A majority of respondents strongly disagreed with employers dropping coverage for GLP-1 weight-loss medications (like Mounjaro and Wegovy), citing employee health and retention concerns despite the cost challenges.
Industry Knowledge Gaps: A majority of professionals reported being unprepared or unaware of compliance requirements tied to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA), signaling a critical need for education and resources.
Emerging Trends: Interest is growing in pet insurance, “travel as a benefit,” workplace violence coverage, and PTO liability reduction programs as organizations seek innovative ways to attract and retain talent.
“The voice of the benefits community is clear—employers, brokers, and carriers are demanding innovative, affordable, and accessible solutions to meet the needs of today’s workforce,” said Robert S. Shestack, CFF, CVBS, Publisher, Chairman & CEO of HVBA. “This report is a roadmap for the industry, offering actionable insights that reflect both immediate challenges and long-term opportunities.”
The full report, including detailed poll data and commentary, is available now to HVBA members and industry professionals.
For more information or to request the full Insights That Matter: HVBA DIR Poll Results report, visit https://vbassociation.com/discover-what-over-24000-professionals-think-about-2025s-top-benefits-trends/
Sponsored by MassMutual and Sydney Administrators, the report reflects feedback from brokers, consultants, employers, carriers, and other stakeholders across the benefits ecosystem. It underscores the industry’s collective focus on mental health, price transparency, affordability, and employee engagement as top concerns for the year ahead.
Key Findings Include:
Mental Health & Engagement: Flexible work schedules and Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) were the most preferred initiatives for supporting employee mental health, with ongoing workshops identified as the most effective way to boost engagement.
Rising Costs & Transparency: Over half of respondents cited rising healthcare costs and affordability as the most pressing challenge, while price transparency tools and reference-based pricing emerged as vital strategies for employers and brokers.
Voluntary Benefits Growth: Supplemental health products (dental, vision, critical illness) and Accident Insurance remain the most valued voluntary benefits, with Gen X (ages 45–60) showing the highest engagement levels.
GLP-1 Medications: A majority of respondents strongly disagreed with employers dropping coverage for GLP-1 weight-loss medications (like Mounjaro and Wegovy), citing employee health and retention concerns despite the cost challenges.
Industry Knowledge Gaps: A majority of professionals reported being unprepared or unaware of compliance requirements tied to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA), signaling a critical need for education and resources.
Emerging Trends: Interest is growing in pet insurance, “travel as a benefit,” workplace violence coverage, and PTO liability reduction programs as organizations seek innovative ways to attract and retain talent.
“The voice of the benefits community is clear—employers, brokers, and carriers are demanding innovative, affordable, and accessible solutions to meet the needs of today’s workforce,” said Robert S. Shestack, CFF, CVBS, Publisher, Chairman & CEO of HVBA. “This report is a roadmap for the industry, offering actionable insights that reflect both immediate challenges and long-term opportunities.”
The full report, including detailed poll data and commentary, is available now to HVBA members and industry professionals.
For more information or to request the full Insights That Matter: HVBA DIR Poll Results report, visit https://vbassociation.com/discover-what-over-24000-professionals-think-about-2025s-top-benefits-trends/
Contact
The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA)Contact
Sarah M. Hunt
(856) 200-8024
www.vbassociation.com
Sarah M. Hunt
(856) 200-8024
www.vbassociation.com
Categories