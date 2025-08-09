Health & Voluntary Benefits Association (HVBA) Releases 2025 “Insights That Matter” Poll Report Highlighting Key Trends in Employee Benefits

The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA) today announced the release of its annual Insights That Matter: HVBA DIR Poll Results report, presenting a comprehensive look at the issues shaping the future of health and voluntary benefits in the U.S. workforce. Drawing from more than 24,000 responses across 35+ industry polls, the report highlights the priorities, concerns, and emerging solutions driving the healthcare and benefits landscape in 2025.