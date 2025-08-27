Business Wheel Transforms HR Management System for Major Middle Eastern Government Oil Company with Cutting-Edge AI and Automation Solutions
Business Wheel has once again demonstrated its ability to deliver customized, cutting-edge solutions that help organizations adapt to the fast-paced demands of today’s digital world. Through this collaboration, Business Wheel has not only transformed the HR system but also helped position the company for sustained success in the ever-evolving business landscape.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Business Wheel Completes Overhaul of HR Management System for Middle Eastern Oil Company
Business Wheel, a digital transformation consultancy, has completed a significant update to the HR Management System for one of the largest government-owned oil companies in the Middle East. The project, which integrated advanced automation and AI-driven technology, aimed to streamline the company's HR processes and improve operational efficiency.
The overhaul addresses the growing need for efficient management of HR operations in large organizations. By automating various HR tasks, the company has been able to reduce manual work, improve data accuracy, and enhance the overall employee experience.
Key Updates to the HR System:
AI-Powered Data Management: The new system automates the collection and organization of employee data, ensuring real-time processing and reducing human error.
Payroll and Benefits Automation: Payroll calculations, taxes, and benefits are now fully automated, reducing the administrative burden on HR staff.
Performance Tracking Tools: The integration of AI-driven performance analytics provides managers with real-time insights into employee productivity and performance.
Time and Attendance System: Advanced automation tools have been implemented to streamline time-tracking, overtime, and leave management.
Employee Self-Service Portal: The new self-service portal allows employees to manage tasks such as viewing payslips and submitting leave requests without HR assistance.
The implementation of these technologies marks a significant shift in how the company handles HR functions, enabling better scalability and efficiency as the organization grows.
Looking Ahead:
The company plans to further develop the HR system by incorporating emerging technologies, such as AI chatbots for employee support and predictive analytics for workforce planning. These enhancements aim to keep the company ahead of the curve in adapting to future HR challenges.
About Business Wheel
Business Wheel is a digital transformation consultancy based in Dubai, UAE, specializing in business strategy and AI-driven solutions. Founded in 2012, the company helps organizations optimize operations and adapt to the demands of a digital-first world.
Contact
Business WheelContact
Ahmed Hamada
+201061079782
https://bsnswheel.com/
