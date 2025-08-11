Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging.
Gurgaon, India, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grand Prints, a food carton and pharmaceutical packaging company, recently invested in a Excel Maxima Automatic die-cutter Maxima HS 1020 (28x40-inch) This is the company's fourth Excel Maxima kit.
Grand Print works primarily in pharmaceutical printing. It is working towards expanding its customer base, now catering to FMCG products, carton packaging and cosmetics.
Dr Rohin Anhal, chief executive officer, GrandPrints, said, “We are happy with the performance of this machine. It does the job well. We are planning to buy another of this machine’s model in the near future.”
The Maxima HS-1020 can cut up to 7,500 sheets per hour. “The machine has been installed two months back. It is working to our full satisfaction with excellent performance, speed and perfection. Our prior experience with Excel Machinery has been brilliant. The service that the company provide is unmatched,” Anhal added.
The machine has a pneumatic chase-locking system with quick die lock, rigid toggle design, a gripper bar lock system, automatic centralized lubrication, a computerised control touch screen display, non stop device in feeder and pre loading attachment, an adjustable advance and retard of feeder timing.
Anhal considered purchasing a machine from one of Excel Machinery’s competitors, but then decided against it since Excel Machinery is a Make in India company. “There is pride in using a machine that has been made in India. It also comes at a fraction of the cost of its competitors’ and performs wonderfully well,” Anhal concluded.
