Rooted Creative Group LLC Launches Multi-Brand Creative Services and Products in the Bay Area
Rooted Creative Group LLC, the Bay Area’s newest creative house, unites food, culture, publishing, and design under one umbrella. With brands like JT Fusion Cocina, Resilient Roots Customs, and All Good Things N More, the company delivers unique catering, merchandise, and storytelling experiences rooted in community, culture, and creativity.
Oakland, CA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rooted Creative Group LLC, based in the Bay Area, announces the official launch of its multi-brand platform, bringing together innovative services and products under one roof.
The company operates three distinct brands:
JT Fusion Cocina: Specializing in Filipino, Latin, and Caribbean-inspired catering for corporate and private events.
Resilient Roots Customs: A lifestyle and merchandise brand featuring art-driven apparel and custom goods.
All Good Things N More: A publishing and storytelling platform delivering children’s books and resources that inspire confidence, mindfulness, and resilience.
Founded by author and entrepreneur Victoria Cortez, Rooted Creative Group LLC’s mission is to cultivate creative solutions that celebrate cultural diversity and community connection.
For more information, visit rootedcreativegroupllc.com.
