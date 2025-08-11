Kitchen Tune-Up Celebrates One-Year Serving Lake Country, Wisconsin
Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company known for five service options to update kitchens & cabinetry, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary of serving homeowners in Lake Country, WI.
Oconomowoc, WI, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company known for five service options to update kitchens & cabinetry, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary of serving homeowners in Lake Country, WI. Over the past year, the company has helped dozens of families update their kitchens into beautiful, functional spaces that reflect their style and needs.
Local franchise owner, Brittany Olson and her team specialize in creating an amazing remodeling experience while offering services including cabinet refacing, redooring, cabinet painting, Tune-Up Wood restoration, and custom cabinetry. Four of the five services involve no demolition and can achieved a fresh new looking in less time and with less mess than a full renovation.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the Lake Country community for welcoming us and trusting us with their homes,” said Brittany. “This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the support of our customers, our hardworking team, and our local partners. Every kitchen we complete is a testament to the relationships we’ve built.”
Based in Oconomowoc, Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country, WI has completed projects in neighborhoods across Ashippun, Delafield, Dousman, Hartland, Ixonia, Merton, Nashotah, North Lake, Oconomowoc, Okauchee, Pewaukee, Sussex, Wales over the past year, helping homeowners enhance the heart of their homes. As the company enters its second year, it remains committed to delivering exceptional remodeling experiences and giving back to the community that made its success possible.
To learn more about Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country, WI visit https://www.kitchentuneup.com/lake-country-wi/
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 37 years in business in 2025, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in creating an amazing remodeling experience. Offering five ways to update kitchens and cabinetry, services include cabinet refacing, redooring, new cabinets, the Original Tune-Up, and cabinet painting. With more than 275 franchised territories across the United States Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up was ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list in 2025 and has been ranked for 36 consecutive years. Kitchen Tune-Up offers personalized service and incredible results that are structured around customer service Trustpoints to create kitchens that inspire and uplift.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts® is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry. The brand takes pride in enhancing lives and communities by providing their partners a trusted path to financial independence through franchising. Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and commnities across North America. Home Franchise Concepts Brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Met Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
