Town of Clayton Moves Forward with Historic Mule Company Building Adaptive Reuse Project; Public Input Session Scheduled for August
The Town of Clayton has completed its engineering assessment of the historic Mule Company Building in downtown Clayton and is moving forward with plans for adaptive reuse of the landmark structure. The assessment, conducted by Jacobs Engineering, reveals the building is in generally sound condition with primarily cosmetic repairs needed, setting the stage for a comprehensive community redesign project.
The adaptive reuse project gained momentum following the May 18, 2025 "World's Shortest Dance Concert," where community members expressed significant enthusiasm for incorporating a performing arts space into the building's future use. Clayton Arts Organization reports that stakeholder input sessions are now underway to determine the building's ultimate purpose.
Public Input Session Scheduled
A crucial public input session will be held during an upcoming Town Council meeting, likely scheduled for Monday, August 18 at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers at Town Hall. Community members are strongly encouraged to attend and voice their support for specific uses of the historic building.
"The more voices that emphasize the need for a community hall with a performing arts space, the better the chances are that it will be a part of the redesign," said Clayton Arts Organization representatives.
The building's adaptive reuse represents a significant opportunity to create a dynamic community space while preserving an important piece of Clayton's history. Community members interested in supporting the performing arts component of the project are encouraged to attend the upcoming public input session.
For updates on the exact date and time of the public input session, contact Clayton Arts Organization or monitor Town Council meeting agendas.
Strong Support for Multi-Use Community Space
Input sessions with key stakeholders, including the Mayor, Town Council, Advisory Committees, and local business leaders, have revealed consistent themes for the building's future. Advisory groups including the Planning Board, Parks & Recreation, Downtown Development, Fire Department, Library, Public Art, and Board of Adjustment have advocated for:
A multi-use, dynamic venue serving all age groups and interests
Preservation and promotion of the building's historic significance
Diverse programming including classes, art exhibits, historical displays, and performances
A true community hall that engages multiple town constituencies
Deborah Hooker, representing the Clayton Planning Board, specifically advocated for a performing arts space during the July 29th stakeholder meeting, a suggestion that received strong support from Parks & Recreation and Public Arts Advisory representatives.
Structural Modifications Possible
The engineering consultant indicated that removing some of the interior posts that currently form mule stalls could be feasible, though expensive. This modification would create more open space for performances and community events. The addition of heating and air conditioning systems, which will require roof reinforcement with steel beams, may actually facilitate the removal of weight-bearing posts in the future.
The project is expected to proceed in phases, with HVAC installation as the first priority, followed by other modifications based on final reuse decisions.
Historic Property Offers Expansion Potential
The Mule Company Building project encompasses not only the main structure but also includes the grass lot on the north side, the rear lot and building, and immediately adjacent parking spaces. This additional space offers potential for storage facilities and other community amenities.
About Clayton Arts Alliance
We are committed to helping create the conditions necessary for a flourishing local art community in the town of Clayton, North Carolina. Our vision and mission include community-based Performing Arts (theater, dance, music, etc.) Literary Arts, Media Arts, Visual Arts, Applied Arts, Traditional Arts, Interdisciplinary Arts and More
Vision
We support community-based, cross-generational arts participation, creation and education.
Mission
We strengthen the community and local economy by supporting artists and audiences through inclusive programming and meaningful connections that bring people together around creative expression.
Editor's Note: For more information about this story or to schedule interviews, please contact Deborah@claytonarts.org.
