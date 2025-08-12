Ranakpur Gains Ground as a Wildlife and Adventure Tourism Destination
A new offbeat destination for adventure & wildlife lovers in the heart of Rajasthan! Explore Ranakpur with ManaHotels.
Ranakpur, India, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ranakpur, a region traditionally known for its Jain temple and religious tourism, is now gaining attention for its growing relevance in the wildlife tourism sector. The area and its surroundings—including Bera, Jawai, and Kumbhalgarh—have seen a steady rise in visitors seeking leopard safaris, bird watching, and other nature-based experiences.
Leopard sightings in the wild have become increasingly common in the areas surrounding Ranakpur. Villages such as Sena and Chhoda are frequently included in jeep safari routes, with local operators confirming consistent leopard movements, especially during early mornings and evenings.
Nearby Jawai, around 50 kilometers from Ranakpur, has already built a reputation as a leopard habitat. The terrain allows leopards and humans to coexist, and the tourism model in this area has drawn interest from wildlife researchers and conservationists. Birdlife is also notable in the region, with species such as painted storks, kingfishers, peafowls, and various migratory birds regularly spotted near water bodies and forested patches.
Discussions around the expansion of wildlife zones in Rajasthan—including the recent notification of Ramgarh Vishdhari as a tiger reserve—have added further momentum to this trend. Although Ranakpur is not part of the core tiger zone, its proximity to several protected and buffer areas places it within a wider eco-tourism corridor that includes Kumbhalgarh, Sita Mata, and Mount Abu.
In parallel to these developments, Mana Hotels, a hospitality company operating in Ranakpur, is exploring the creation of an adventure tourism zone near the Ranakpur Jain Temple. The proposal includes activities such as trekking, mountain biking, zip lining, and rock climbing. The aim is to create structured outdoor recreation options while preserving the natural topography and involving the local community in both development and operations.
With improved road access, consistent leopard sightings, and early-stage infrastructure development, Ranakpur appears positioned to expand beyond religious tourism into the broader segments of wildlife and adventure tourism.
Visit us at https://www.manahotels.in
Leopard sightings in the wild have become increasingly common in the areas surrounding Ranakpur. Villages such as Sena and Chhoda are frequently included in jeep safari routes, with local operators confirming consistent leopard movements, especially during early mornings and evenings.
Nearby Jawai, around 50 kilometers from Ranakpur, has already built a reputation as a leopard habitat. The terrain allows leopards and humans to coexist, and the tourism model in this area has drawn interest from wildlife researchers and conservationists. Birdlife is also notable in the region, with species such as painted storks, kingfishers, peafowls, and various migratory birds regularly spotted near water bodies and forested patches.
Discussions around the expansion of wildlife zones in Rajasthan—including the recent notification of Ramgarh Vishdhari as a tiger reserve—have added further momentum to this trend. Although Ranakpur is not part of the core tiger zone, its proximity to several protected and buffer areas places it within a wider eco-tourism corridor that includes Kumbhalgarh, Sita Mata, and Mount Abu.
In parallel to these developments, Mana Hotels, a hospitality company operating in Ranakpur, is exploring the creation of an adventure tourism zone near the Ranakpur Jain Temple. The proposal includes activities such as trekking, mountain biking, zip lining, and rock climbing. The aim is to create structured outdoor recreation options while preserving the natural topography and involving the local community in both development and operations.
With improved road access, consistent leopard sightings, and early-stage infrastructure development, Ranakpur appears positioned to expand beyond religious tourism into the broader segments of wildlife and adventure tourism.
Visit us at https://www.manahotels.in
Contact
Mana HotelsContact
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
Categories