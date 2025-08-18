60 Years of Innovation: Netafim India Leads the Way in Precision Irrigation and Farmer Empowerment

Netafim India, part of Netafim Orbia, marks 60 years of innovation with a large-scale farmer education programme across 10 states, targeting over 1 lakh farmers, including smallholders and women. Having reached 1.2M farmers and 1.3M hectares under smart irrigation, Netafim’s solutions boost yields by 30–40% and cut water use by up to 50%. Celebrations include employee volunteering, skill-building, and showcasing innovations like GrowSphere™ and Toofan dripline.