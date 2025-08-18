60 Years of Innovation: Netafim India Leads the Way in Precision Irrigation and Farmer Empowerment
Netafim India, part of Netafim Orbia, marks 60 years of innovation with a large-scale farmer education programme across 10 states, targeting over 1 lakh farmers, including smallholders and women. Having reached 1.2M farmers and 1.3M hectares under smart irrigation, Netafim’s solutions boost yields by 30–40% and cut water use by up to 50%. Celebrations include employee volunteering, skill-building, and showcasing innovations like GrowSphere™ and Toofan dripline.
Bangalore, India, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Netafim India, a subsidiary of Netafim Orbia’s Precision Agriculture business, the global leader in precision irrigation solutions, celebrates 60 years of innovation, impact, and leadership in agriculture. This milestone marks six decades of transforming agriculture, advancing food security, building climate resilience, and empowering communities worldwide.
To commemorate its 60-year journey, Netafim India will roll out a large-scale farmer education programme across ten states. The programme will reach over one lakh farmers, with a strong focus on smallholders, women farmers, and farmer producer groups. In India, Netafim has made a significant impact — reaching over 1.2 million farmers and bringing 1.3 million hectares under smart irrigation. Its precision irrigation solutions have helped Indian farmers increase yields by 30–40% while reducing water consumption by up to 50%, contributing to a climate-resilient and water-efficient farming ecosystem.
Mr. Randhir Chauhan, Managing Director, Netafim India, expressed his views:
“As we celebrate 60 years globally, our mission remains unchanged: to help Indian farmers grow more with less. This milestone is not just about reflecting on the past but reaffirming our commitment to build a smarter, more inclusive, and climate-resilient agricultural future. With a deep understanding of India’s diverse socio-economic and environmental conditions, we have been a trusted partner to the Government in implementing key agricultural policies and programmes along with other stakeholders. As a leader in the sector, we have developed customised solutions tailored to the needs of small and marginal farmers across the country. Our journey is powered by the trust of farmers, the strength of our collaborations, and the passion of our people — and that will always be our greatest strength.”
In parallel, with over 1,200 employees across India, Netafim will launch a nationwide employee campaign, “Celebrating 60 Years of Leadership.” The drive includes initiatives like ‘60 Days of Impact’, a volunteer campaign connecting employees with farming communities; the ‘Voices of Netafim’ series spotlighting employee journeys; and skill-building programmes to nurture future agri-leaders. The 60 years celebrations will be held across all Netafim India offices, factories, and field locations, bringing together staff, farmers, and partners in collective celebrations. The celebrations also aim to highlight and reiterate their EVP, “Where Purpose Comes to Life,” which reflects their strong commitment to their purpose.
Over the past year, Netafim introduced several innovations globally and locally. These include GrowSphere™, a digital farming operating system that brings precision into daily decision-making, and the world’s first hybrid dripper with a built-in welded outlet for greater irrigation efficiency. In India, Netafim launched the Toofan dripline, a high-performance solution tailored for small and marginal farmers. From the vineyards of Maharashtra and banana plantations in Tamil Nadu to cotton fields in Gujarat and sugarcane farms in Uttar Pradesh, Netafim’s solutions — Uniram™, DripNet PC™, Typhoon™, and PCJ™ Drippers — are helping Indian farmers maximise productivity while conserving resources.
Founded in 1965, Netafim pioneered the drip irrigation revolution and introduced the world’s first commercial dripper in 1966. Today, it continues to lead with holistic solutions in irrigation, fertigation, agronomy, and digital farming, driving sustainable agriculture for generations to come.
