DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Reveals Agenda to "Leverage Foreign Interest in Critical Minerals"
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have revealed the agenda and theme for the third edition of this event that is taking place from 29 to 30 September in Kolwezi.
Kolwezi, Congo (Kinshasa), August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have revealed the agenda and theme for the third edition of this event that is taking place from 29 to 30 September in Kolwezi.
Hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost the country’s economy,” the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum provides unparalleled insights and connections for global investors, manufacturers and strategic development partners seeking to capitalise in the next frontier of economic growth, to seize the immense, yet largely untapped, opportunities within the Democratic Republic of Congo – there are over $26.61 billion in industrialisation projects at different stages that have been identified.
The forum drives investment in the foundational infrastructure and downstream industries that will accelerate the nation’s journey towards comprehensive industrialisation, generating significant long-term returns from new, localised value chains.
Driving Industrialisation through Strategic Projects
The DRC is attracting unprecedented investment across key sectors:
Transportation Infrastructure
- Lobito Corridor Rail Link: €250 million loan from the Africa Finance Corporation to enhance regional connectivity.
- Brazzaville-Kinshasa Bridge: A $660 million project to link two major capitals.
- Minerals-for-Infrastructure Deal: A renegotiated $7 billion agreement with Chinese companies to develop roads, bridges, and logistics networks.
Mining Expansion
- KoBold Metals Exploration Program: Over $1 billion planned investment in AI-driven mineral exploration.
- Ivanhoe Mines: $50 million exploration budget for 2025 to expand copper and cobalt operations.
- International Resources Holding: $366 million acquisition of Alphamin Resources, strengthening tin production.
Energy Development
- Inga 3 Hydropower Project: A transformative $10 billion initiative to power industrial growth.
- DRC-Angola Electricity Transmission Line: $1.5 billion to improve regional energy access.
- Busanga Hydroelectric Plant: $660 million contract awarded to a Chinese consortium.
Engagement and access
Some 224 high-level delegates and expert speakers will gather in Kolwezi to engage with government and private sector leaders shaping the DRC’s industrialisation roadmap using the country’s abundant mineral wealth. The programme will focus on particularly promising local and regional projects that are ready for investment, development or collaboration.
Attendees will also gain access to actionable intelligence on regulations, industrial zones and ESG requirements as well as participate in high-level discussions on building capacity, infrastructure and skills. Dealmaking often takes place face-to-face, therefore the organisers have also factored in plenty of time for delegates to network during the two days with stakeholders from across the value chain.
Programme highlights will include:
- Opening remarks from the Governor of the Lualaba Province
- Ministerial address and opening of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum
- Progress report and update on the battery metal industry in Africa in general and in the DRC in particular
- Development of special economic zones in the DRC: A significant step towards attracting investors and industrialisation
-- The Musompo SEZ, a transboundary battery and electric vehicle SEZ
- Hearing from industry voices and industry experts (development of battery value chain projects in the DRC)
- Economic diversification and value addition
-- Case study: LCO batteries for portables
- Investing in infrastructure as a key driver for progress
-- Case study: The Lobito Project
- The 2025 outlook for critical minerals
-- Focus on: Lithium and manganese
-- The Kivuvu Kongo Mines and the Manono lithium project
- Focus on: Cobalt and copper
-- Can the DRC take advantage of global demand for new technologies such as electric vehicles and renewable energies?
- Strategic partnerships and investment opportunities
Encouraging investment in the DRC
The DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum has quickly developed into the premier regional gathering for stakeholders involved in the African battery metals industry, including producers of cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, graphite, manganese, rare earths, and 3T, as well as battery manufacturers, traders, end-users, investors and NGOs.
One of last year’s keynote speakers, the US Ambassador to the DRC, H.E. Lucy Tamlyn, says “The DRC Battery Metals Forum is a very good platform for all the stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities for battery metals in the DRC. Many of the questions raised really need a follow up and further discussions about the business climate in the DRC and how to encourage investment in the country.”
This year’s forum brings together investors, manufacturers, EPCs, mining operators, processing and exploration technology providers, logistics and infrastructure solution providers, digital and ICT innovators, ESG leaders, financiers, legal advisors and policymakers.
About DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Carbon Markets Africa Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
Hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost the country’s economy,” the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum provides unparalleled insights and connections for global investors, manufacturers and strategic development partners seeking to capitalise in the next frontier of economic growth, to seize the immense, yet largely untapped, opportunities within the Democratic Republic of Congo – there are over $26.61 billion in industrialisation projects at different stages that have been identified.
The forum drives investment in the foundational infrastructure and downstream industries that will accelerate the nation’s journey towards comprehensive industrialisation, generating significant long-term returns from new, localised value chains.
Driving Industrialisation through Strategic Projects
The DRC is attracting unprecedented investment across key sectors:
Transportation Infrastructure
- Lobito Corridor Rail Link: €250 million loan from the Africa Finance Corporation to enhance regional connectivity.
- Brazzaville-Kinshasa Bridge: A $660 million project to link two major capitals.
- Minerals-for-Infrastructure Deal: A renegotiated $7 billion agreement with Chinese companies to develop roads, bridges, and logistics networks.
Mining Expansion
- KoBold Metals Exploration Program: Over $1 billion planned investment in AI-driven mineral exploration.
- Ivanhoe Mines: $50 million exploration budget for 2025 to expand copper and cobalt operations.
- International Resources Holding: $366 million acquisition of Alphamin Resources, strengthening tin production.
Energy Development
- Inga 3 Hydropower Project: A transformative $10 billion initiative to power industrial growth.
- DRC-Angola Electricity Transmission Line: $1.5 billion to improve regional energy access.
- Busanga Hydroelectric Plant: $660 million contract awarded to a Chinese consortium.
Engagement and access
Some 224 high-level delegates and expert speakers will gather in Kolwezi to engage with government and private sector leaders shaping the DRC’s industrialisation roadmap using the country’s abundant mineral wealth. The programme will focus on particularly promising local and regional projects that are ready for investment, development or collaboration.
Attendees will also gain access to actionable intelligence on regulations, industrial zones and ESG requirements as well as participate in high-level discussions on building capacity, infrastructure and skills. Dealmaking often takes place face-to-face, therefore the organisers have also factored in plenty of time for delegates to network during the two days with stakeholders from across the value chain.
Programme highlights will include:
- Opening remarks from the Governor of the Lualaba Province
- Ministerial address and opening of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum
- Progress report and update on the battery metal industry in Africa in general and in the DRC in particular
- Development of special economic zones in the DRC: A significant step towards attracting investors and industrialisation
-- The Musompo SEZ, a transboundary battery and electric vehicle SEZ
- Hearing from industry voices and industry experts (development of battery value chain projects in the DRC)
- Economic diversification and value addition
-- Case study: LCO batteries for portables
- Investing in infrastructure as a key driver for progress
-- Case study: The Lobito Project
- The 2025 outlook for critical minerals
-- Focus on: Lithium and manganese
-- The Kivuvu Kongo Mines and the Manono lithium project
- Focus on: Cobalt and copper
-- Can the DRC take advantage of global demand for new technologies such as electric vehicles and renewable energies?
- Strategic partnerships and investment opportunities
Encouraging investment in the DRC
The DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum has quickly developed into the premier regional gathering for stakeholders involved in the African battery metals industry, including producers of cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, graphite, manganese, rare earths, and 3T, as well as battery manufacturers, traders, end-users, investors and NGOs.
One of last year’s keynote speakers, the US Ambassador to the DRC, H.E. Lucy Tamlyn, says “The DRC Battery Metals Forum is a very good platform for all the stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities for battery metals in the DRC. Many of the questions raised really need a follow up and further discussions about the business climate in the DRC and how to encourage investment in the country.”
This year’s forum brings together investors, manufacturers, EPCs, mining operators, processing and exploration technology providers, logistics and infrastructure solution providers, digital and ICT innovators, ESG leaders, financiers, legal advisors and policymakers.
About DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Carbon Markets Africa Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
Contact
DRC-Africa Battery Metals ForumContact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.drc-africabatterymetals.com/
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.drc-africabatterymetals.com/
Categories