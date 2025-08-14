LinkedIn Optimisation Services Relaunched by Brendan Hope CV Writing to Help Jobseekers Get Noticed
Brendan Hope CV Writing introduces a 2025 update to its LinkedIn Optimisation service to help jobseekers become more visible to recruiters and hiring managers.
London, United Kingdom, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brendan Hope CV Writing, a leading provider of specialist CV, cover letter and career strategy services, has relaunched its LinkedIn Optimisation service just in time for the summer hiring wave. As job searches become increasingly digital and algorithm-driven, the demand for professionally optimised LinkedIn profiles continues to grow.
This refreshed service focuses on building recruiter-friendly LinkedIn profiles that not only reflect the candidate’s value but also rank well in internal searches. Brendan Hope blends ATS and SEO strategies with human insight to create profiles that speak to both algorithms and employers.
What the Optimisation Service Includes:
Keyword-rich About and Headline sections tailored to your target roles
Bespoke-written Experience entries aligned with CV messaging
Skills, Certifications, and Contact Info arranged for maximum visibility
Guidance on privacy settings, engagement habits, and network-building
Strategic alignment with current job-search efforts or upcoming applications
“Too many people treat LinkedIn like a set-it-and-forget-it platform. But in 2025, it’s your first impression, and often the difference between being found or ignored,” says Brendan Hope, Founder and Lead Career Strategist.
This service is designed for all career levels, from first-job graduates to experienced professionals and executives pivoting across industries. It’s particularly useful for those targeting hidden job markets, international opportunities, or mid-year career transitions.
LinkedIn Optimisation is available as a stand-alone service or part of a wider career support package. It complements Brendan Hope’s CV Writing, Job-Search Coaching, and Interview Preparation offerings, creating a full-circle solution for jobseekers who are serious about results.
This refreshed service focuses on building recruiter-friendly LinkedIn profiles that not only reflect the candidate’s value but also rank well in internal searches. Brendan Hope blends ATS and SEO strategies with human insight to create profiles that speak to both algorithms and employers.
What the Optimisation Service Includes:
Keyword-rich About and Headline sections tailored to your target roles
Bespoke-written Experience entries aligned with CV messaging
Skills, Certifications, and Contact Info arranged for maximum visibility
Guidance on privacy settings, engagement habits, and network-building
Strategic alignment with current job-search efforts or upcoming applications
“Too many people treat LinkedIn like a set-it-and-forget-it platform. But in 2025, it’s your first impression, and often the difference between being found or ignored,” says Brendan Hope, Founder and Lead Career Strategist.
This service is designed for all career levels, from first-job graduates to experienced professionals and executives pivoting across industries. It’s particularly useful for those targeting hidden job markets, international opportunities, or mid-year career transitions.
LinkedIn Optimisation is available as a stand-alone service or part of a wider career support package. It complements Brendan Hope’s CV Writing, Job-Search Coaching, and Interview Preparation offerings, creating a full-circle solution for jobseekers who are serious about results.
Contact
Brendan Hope CV WritingContact
Brendan Hope
+447306868181
https://brendanhope.com
Brendan Hope
+447306868181
https://brendanhope.com
Categories