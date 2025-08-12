Tagoras Launches Web-Based Learning Business Maturity Assessment at ASAE Annual Meeting
New online tool delivers instant, data-driven insights to help associations and other learning businesses improve strategy, capacity, and impact.
Los Angeles, CA, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tagoras, a consulting firm serving the global market for adult lifelong learning, continuing education, and professional development, today announced the launch of its new Web-based Learning Business Maturity Assessment™ during the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Los Angeles.
The online assessment is the latest evolution of the Learning Business Maturity Model™, developed in 2016 by Tagoras co-founders Jeff Cobb and Celisa Steele. The model has been downloaded more than 15,000 times by associations, continuing education providers, and other organizations seeking to grow their reach, revenue, and impact. Until now, completing and scoring the model’s companion assessment required a manual process.
“This new platform makes it faster and easier than ever for learning businesses to understand where they stand—and what to do next,” said Jeff Cobb, co-founder of Tagoras. “In 15-25 minutes, leaders get a clear, actionable picture of their maturity level and specific guidance for advancing to the next stage.”
The Learning Business Maturity Assessment™ measures performance across five critical domains—Leadership, Strategy, Capacity, Portfolio, and Marketing—and instantly generates a detailed, downloadable report. The report includes:
An overall maturity stage (Static, Reactive, Proactive, or Innovative)
Domain-by-domain scores highlighting strengths and weaknesses
Interpretations and recommendations tailored to the results
The tool is designed for individual completion, but Tagoras also offers a team-based assessment service for organizations that want a comprehensive, multi-perspective view of their maturity. The results can also serve as the foundation for the firm’s Maturity Accelerator Program™, a structured, multi-week consulting engagement that guides organizations in closing gaps and achieving higher levels of maturity.
“With more than 15 years advising association leaders, we’ve seen that clarity and focus are the difference between incremental improvement and transformative growth,” said Celisa Steele, co-founder of Tagoras. “The assessment is not just about scoring—it’s about creating momentum for meaningful change.”
Information about and access to the Learning Business Maturity Assessment is available at https://www.tagoras.com/maturity-assessment.
Jeff Cobb
800-867-2046 x101
https://www.tagoras.com
