First Command Educational Foundation Announces Strategic Realignment to Expand Military Scholarship Impact
Fort Worth, TX, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The First Command Educational Foundation (FCEF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting educational opportunities within the military community since 1983, is proud to announce a strategic realignment to better serve military families, veterans, and service members through targeted scholarship initiatives.
“This is about getting back to the brilliance in the basics,” said Tom Kuhar, CEO and President of First Command Educational Foundation. “By focusing on scholarships specifically tailored to meet the unique financial and educational needs military families face, we’re returning to our founding purpose while positioning for greater impact and long-term sustainability.”
Through this renewed focus, FCEF seeks to increase the impact of every donated dollar and solidify its position as a leading provider of military-focused scholarships nationwide. Historically awarding an average of $127,000 annually in scholarships, FCEF has set ambitious goals to grow that figure to $300,000 within three years and exceed $500,000 within five years.
Key initiatives under the new strategy include the expansion of self-administered scholarships for:
Military spouses pursuing higher education or career changes
Disabled veterans overcoming unique educational barriers
Transitioning service members earning civilian certifications
Veterans at career pivot points
Children of military families, including active duty, reserves, National Guard, veterans, and Gold Star families
The Carroll H. Payne Scholarship Program, named in honor of FCEF’s founder and representing the organization’s longest-standing partnership, will continue unchanged. This signature program remains a cornerstone of FCEF’s mission through its innovative matching format, which doubles the impact of each award in collaboration with community service organizations and philanthropic donors seeking to amplify the effect of local scholarship budgets with a trusted national partner.
“Giving the gift of an education creates a legacy,” said FCEF Board Member Justin Kistler.
FCEF invites financial supporters, volunteers, and prospective partners to join its mission. Interested individuals can contribute by donating, serving on a scholarship selection committee, supporting operations, or helping define new scholarship criteria. Contact the team at scholarships@fcef.com for more information.
To stay informed about FCEF’s latest initiatives, subscribe to the Foundation’s free quarterly eNewsletter at https://fcef.com/get-involved/ and click “eNewsletter.”
About First Command Educational Foundation (FCEF):
First Command Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers service members, veterans, and their families through scholarship programs designed to enhance financial security, career mobility, and lifelong learning.
Media Contact:
Tom Kuhar
CEO & President, FCEF
tkuhar@fcef.com
edufoundation@fcef.com
www.fcef.com
